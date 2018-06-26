|
Movie Review: OFFICIAL SECRETS (2019)
ireland / britain | imperialism / war | review Sunday August 22, 2021 21:24 by LAMA - AWSM
A review of a movie about a whistleblower in the lead up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Spy movies are popular. The James Bond series for example, has been going for decades. It provides escapism, but little to do with reality. Non-fiction spy movies are less in number and less popular. Within this category there is a sub-genre of movies that look at whistleblowers. One well known example is about Edward Snowden (Snowden 2016). A more recent film looking at a little known yet topically related case, is Official Secrets (2019).
