[South Africa] We are dying for food
southern africa | community struggles | non-anarchist press Friday August 06, 2021 22:31 by Abahlali baseMjondolo - Abahlali baseMjondolo
On Thursday last week (29 July), Zamekile Shangase, a 33-year-old woman from Asiyindawo in Lamontville, was shot and killed outside her home by the police. Zamekile was the mother of two children aged 6 and 11. She was elected to a position on the local Abahlali council in 2018 and served on the council for a year.
Another life has been lost. Another family is in mourning. Two young children must now live without a mother.
