Διακήρυξη Αρχών

Και ως συνέπεια όλων αυτών όσον αφορά τη μελλοντική κοινωνική οργάνωση, γράφουμε στη σημαία μας τις λέξεις: ΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΜΟΣ και ΑΝΑΡΧΙΣΜΟΣ.

Διακήρυξη Αρχών της Κομμουνιστικής-Αναρχικής Ομάδας της Λισαβόνας (1887)



Θεωρώντας:

Ότι η ιδιωτική κατοχή, οι πρώτες ύλες και τα μέσα εργασίας στο τρέχον κοινωνικό σχήμα, αποτελούν την πηγή της φτώχειας των εργαζομένων,



Ότι δεδομένου αυτού του γεγονότος, η εργατική τάξη, για να πραγματώσει ένα καλύτερο μέλλον μέσω της χειραφέτησής της, πρέπει να εξαλείψει το Κράτος και την ατομική ιδιοκτησία



Ότι αυτή η διαδικασία δεν μπορεί να πραγματοποιηθεί μέσω μιας νομικής εξέλιξης, ή να προέρχεται από κοινοβούλια ή κάποιο Εργατικό Κράτος.



Ότι η χειραφέτηση της εργατικής τάξης δεν συνίσταται στο σφετερισμό μιας πλουτοκρατίας αλλά στην καταστροφή της, όπου κι αν υφίσταται,



Ότι είναι ευκολότερο να εμποδίσουμε την εμφάνιση μιας νέας κυβέρνησης παρά την ανατροπή της μόλις εμφανιστεί.



Η Κομμουνιστική-Αναρχική Ομάδα της Λισαβόνας θέτει τον εαυτό της ανεξάρτητο από όλα τα πολιτικά κόμματα για να δημοσιοποιήσει και προπαγανδίσει τις απόψεις της, υμνώντας την Κοινωνική Εκκαθάριση, την Κοινωνική Επανάσταση ως αναπόφευκτο μέσο για την επίτευξη της χειραφέτησης της εργατικής τάξης.



Επομένως, απορρίπτουμε:



1.Τα νομιμοποιητικά μέσα δράσης σε εκλογικές ή θεσμικές κοινοβουλευτικές μορφές.



2.Τη νομική υποστήριξη που παρέχεται από το Κράτος ή τη θρησκεία όσον αφορά τον θεσμό της οικογένειας.



3.Την υποβολή σε εξατομικευμένη εξουσία στη νομοθετική, απολυταρχική, αρχηγική ή πατερική της μορφή.



4.Το πατριωτικό ή εθνικιστικό συναίσθημα, τον εγωισμό και τον ανταγωνισμό όσον αφορά τις φυλές, τις θρησκείες και τους λαούς που μιλούν διαφορετικές γλώσσες.



Ως μέσα δράσης αποδεχόμαστε τις συστάσεις εκείνων που απορρίπτουν τη δόξα των μεμονωμένων προσώπων και τις επιβλαβείς συνθήκες αυτής της κοινωνίας:



1.Η πρακτική της αλληλεγγύης προς όλες τις ομάδες που, όπως και εμείς, αγωνίζονται για την εξάλειψη του τρέχοντος κοινωνικού συστήματος που μεταδόθηκε στην ιστορία, καθώς και κάθε αντι-κρατιστή.



2.Η επιτάχυνση της πολιτικής και οικονομικής αποσύνθεσης των Κρατών, υπέρ της αποχής από την εκλογική διαδικασία, των βίαιων απεργιών και της παράνομης προπαγάνδας στον τομέα της πληροφόρησης.



3.Την αξιοποίηση της ανοργανωσιάς που προκαλούν αυτές οι τακτικές στις δημόσιες αρχές, κινούμενοι προς την Κοινωνική Εκκαθάριση.



Και ως συνέπεια όλων αυτών όσον αφορά τη μελλοντική κοινωνική οργάνωση, γράφουμε στη σημαία μας τις λέξεις: ΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΜΟΣ και ΑΝΑΡΧΙΣΜΟΣ.



*Πηγή: The Luso-Anarchist Reader - The origins of anarchism in Portugal and Brazil, edited by Plinio de Goes Jr., Information Age Publishing, 2017, pp.74-75. Μετάφραση: Ούτε Θεός-Ούτε Αφέντης.