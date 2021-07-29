|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
No upcoming events.
January 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 19:04 Jan 31 0 comments
July 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 03:00 Aug 09 0 comments
February 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 17:24 Feb 24 0 comments
October 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:40 Nov 02 0 comments
July 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:25 Jul 27 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Dmitri (transl.)
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Ιβηρική Αναρχική Ιστορία
Αναρχικοί εθ ... Jul 29 21
Declaració anarquista internacional: a 85 anys de la revolució espanyo... Jul 23 21
AWSM Statement on 85th Anniversary of the Spanish Revolution Jul 20 21
Διακήρυξη Αρχών
Ιβηρική | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Thursday August 05, 2021 22:09 by Dmitri (transl.) - MACG (personal capacity)
Κομμουνιστική-Αναρχική Ομάδα της Λισαβόνας
Και ως συνέπεια όλων αυτών όσον αφορά τη μελλοντική κοινωνική οργάνωση, γράφουμε στη σημαία μας τις λέξεις: ΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΜΟΣ και ΑΝΑΡΧΙΣΜΟΣ.
Διακήρυξη Αρχών της Κομμουνιστικής-Αναρχικής Ομάδας της Λισαβόνας (1887)
|
Front page
South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests