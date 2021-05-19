user preferences

Ινδονησία / Φιλιππίνες / Αυστραλία

Upcoming Events

Ινδονησία / Φιλιππίνες / Αυστραλία | Αναρχική Ιστορία

Other Press

Αναρχική Ιστορία

textJanuary 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 19:04 Jan 31 0 comments

textJuly 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 03:00 Aug 09 0 comments

textFebruary 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 17:24 Feb 24 0 comments

textOctober 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:40 Nov 02 0 comments

textJuly 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:25 Jul 27 0 comments

Μια Ισπανή αναρχική στην Αυστραλία

category Ινδονησία / Φιλιππίνες / Αυστραλία | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Monday August 02, 2021 21:23author by Dmitri (tr. and ed.) - MACG (personal capacity) Report this post to the editors

H Trinidad Garcia και άλλοι αναρχικοί δημιούργησαν τις δικές τους ομάδες υπό την ομπρέλα της αναρχικής Διεθνούς Αντιφασιστικής Αλληλεγγύης (International Antifascist Solidarity) και έστειλαν τις δωρεές τους σε αυτήν την ομάδα.
trinidad_garcia.jpg

Trinidad Garcia: Μια Ισπανή αναρχική στην Αυστραλία

Η Trinidad Garcia γεννήθηκε σε μια οικογένεια εργατών στις εξορύξεις στις Asturias το 1892. Μετά το γάμο της το 1910 ακολούθησε τον σύντροφό της, Jesus, στην Αργεντινή, όπου εργάστηκαν στα βιομηχανικά κέντρα Bahia Blanca και Rio Negro όπου υπήρχε μια μαχητική εργατική τάξη. Πολλές οικογένειες Ισπανών αποφάσισαν αργότερα να αποδεχθούν μια προσφορά της τότε αυστραλιανής κυβέρνησης για να εργαστούν στην κατασκευή σιδηροδρόμων στη Βόρεια Αυστραλία (Northern Territory) και έτσι αναχώρησαν με πλοίο το 1915.

Υπήρξαν προβλήματα με τον καπετάνιο του πλοίου, μιας και δεν ανταποκρινόταν στο αίτημα των Ισπανών για καλύτερη τροφή και ιατρική περίθαλψη. Έτσι καθυστέρησαν με επιτυχία την αναχώρηση του πλοίου από τη Χιλή έως ότου βρεθεί γιατρός για μια έγκυο γυναίκα. Στο Wellington της Νέας Ζηλανδίας, πήραν μια σωσίβια λέμβο χωρίς να γίνουν αντιληπτοί και ανέβασαν φρούτα και λαχανικά στο πλοίο.

Με την άφιξή της στη Μελβούρνη, η Trinidad Garcia συμμετείχε σε μια διαμαρτυρία στις αποβάθρες, με τους επιβάτες να αρνούνται να επιβιβαστούν ξανά στο πλοίο έως ότου οι συνθήκες διαβίωσης σε αυτό βελτιωθούν. Φτάνοντας στο βόρειο Κουίνσλαντ οι μετανάστες αυτοί εγκαταστάθηκαν κυρίως γύρω από το Innisfail και οι περισσότεροι άντρες άρχισαν να εργάζονται στις φυτείες ζαχαροκάλαμου. Μερικές γυναίκες ζούσαν σε στρατώνες με τους συζύγους τους και εκεί μαγείρευαν για όλους σχεδόν τους εργαζόμενους. Άλλες γυναίκες δημιούργησαν καφετέριες και πανσιόν που έγιναν κοινωνικά κέντρα καθώς και κέντρα πληροφόρησης για τους νεοαφιχθέντες μετανάστες, όπου μπορούσαν να διαβάσουν τις τελευταίες εκδόσεις υπερπόντιων αναρχικών εφημερίδων.

Κατά τη διάρκεια μεγάλων απεργιών όπως η απεργία του Weil's Disease του 1934, η Trinidad Garcia βρισκόταν στο επίκεντρο των διαμαρτυριών ενάντια στους ιδιοκτήτες των μύλων.

Όταν ξέσπασε ο ισπανικός Εμφύλιος Πόλεμος το 1936, το Κομμουνιστικό Κόμμα Αυστραλίας ίδρυσε τοπικές Επιτροπές Ανακούφισης (Spanish Relief Committees) στον βορρά. Ενώ στην αρχή οι ντόπιοι Ισπανοί αναρχικοί μετανάστες προσχώρησαν σε αυτές τις Επιτροπές και με άλλες ομάδες μεταναστών στο βορρά συνέβαλαν αποφασιστικά στα ποσά που συγκεντρώθηκαν, στη συνέχεια είχαν όλο και περισσότερα προβλήματα με τις εξουσιαστικές και αυταρχικές μεθόδους της αγγλο-κελτικής ηγεσίας των κομμουνιστών στο Σίδνεϊ, ενώ ανησυχούσαν και από την αύξηση της κομμουνιστικής δραστηριότητας στην Ισπανία. Έτσι η Trinidad Garcia και άλλοι αναρχικοί δημιούργησαν τις δικές τους ομάδες υπό την ομπρέλα της αναρχικής Διεθνούς Αντιφασιστικής Αλληλεγγύης (International Antifascist Solidarity) και έστειλαν τις δωρεές τους σε αυτήν την ομάδα.

Μετά τον πόλεμο, η Trinidad Garcia συνέχισε να εμπλέκεται στους τοπικούς αγώνες. Διαμαρτυρήθηκε ενάντια στη λογοκρισία της κυβέρνησης στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του '40, και έγιναν και εισβολές της αστυνομίας στο σπίτι της. Επίσης, οργάνωσε ή συμμετείχε σε περιοδείες σε εργοστάσια, προτρέποντας τους εργάτες να δεχτούν ένα μέρος των μισθών τους να διατίθεται για τη στήριξη των αντιφασιστικών δυνάμεων στην Ισπανία.

Στη φωτογραφία του 1939, εικονίζεται η Trinidad Garcia όρθια, μιλώντας σε μια δημόσια συγκέντρωση που καλέστηκε για να καλωσορίσει τον Ιταλοαυστραλό Ernesto Baratto, που είχε τότε επιστρέψει στην Αυστραλία από τον Ισπανικό Εμφύλιο Πόλεμο. (Πηγή φωτογραφίας: Collection of the Noel Butlin Archive Centre, Canberra, Q47-4).

*Πηγή: Black Current Anarchist Distro. Μετάφραση: Ούτε Θεός-Ούτε Αφέντης.

