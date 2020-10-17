|
user preferences
New Events
Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη | Αναρχική Ιστορία
No upcoming events.
January 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 19:04 Jan 31 0 comments
July 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 03:00 Aug 09 0 comments
February 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 17:24 Feb 24 0 comments
October 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:40 Nov 02 0 comments
July 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:25 Jul 27 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Luce Fabbri*
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη Αναρχική Ιστορία
Ciriaco Duarte - Ο αναρχισ_... Oct 17 20
Η αναρχική Nora Giavedoni Feb 26 20
Washington Queiro ή Mingo" Jan 27 20
Για τον Jacobo Maguid
Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Saturday July 31, 2021 21:05 by Luce Fabbri*
Ελευθεριακό κίνημα στην Αργεντινή του 20ού αιώνα
Το να μιλάς για τον Jacobo Maguid -ψευδώνυμα Macizo και Jacinto Cimazo- είναι σαν να φέρνεις στο μυαλό κάποιου ολόκληρη την ιστορία της Αργεντινής του 20ού αιώνα και, σε αυτό το πλαίσιο, ολόκληρη την ιστορία του αργεντίνικου ελευθεριακού κινήματος από τις μέρες του καθεστώτος Yrigoyen μέχρι την τρέχουσα, παρατεταμένη και ταραχώδη ανάρρωση από τη δικτατορία.
Για τον Jacobo Maguid - Η ιστορία του είναι η ιστορία του ελευθεριακού κινήματος Αργεντινής του 20ού αιώνα
|
Front page
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests
Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης