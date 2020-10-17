user preferences

Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη

Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη | Αναρχική Ιστορία

Αναρχική Ιστορία

Για τον Jacobo Maguid

Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Saturday July 31, 2021 21:05author by Luce Fabbri*

Ελευθεριακό κίνημα στην Αργεντινή του 20ού αιώνα

Το να μιλάς για τον Jacobo Maguid -ψευδώνυμα Macizo και Jacinto Cimazo- είναι σαν να φέρνεις στο μυαλό κάποιου ολόκληρη την ιστορία της Αργεντινής του 20ού αιώνα και, σε αυτό το πλαίσιο, ολόκληρη την ιστορία του αργεντίνικου ελευθεριακού κινήματος από τις μέρες του καθεστώτος Yrigoyen μέχρι την τρέχουσα, παρατεταμένη και ταραχώδη ανάρρωση από τη δικτατορία.
jacobo_maguid.jpg

Για τον Jacobo Maguid - Η ιστορία του είναι η ιστορία του ελευθεριακού κινήματος Αργεντινής του 20ού αιώνα

Luce Fabbri*

Το να μιλάς για τον Jacobo Maguid -ψευδώνυμα Macizo και Jacinto Cimazo- είναι σαν να φέρνεις στο μυαλό κάποιου ολόκληρη την ιστορία της Αργεντινής του 20ού αιώνα και, σε αυτό το πλαίσιο, ολόκληρη την ιστορία του αργεντίνικου ελευθεριακού κινήματος από τις μέρες του καθεστώτος Yrigoyen μέχρι την τρέχουσα, παρατεταμένη και ταραχώδη ανάρρωση από τη δικτατορία.

Ο Maguid προερχόταν από τη Σάντα Φε, αλλά παρακολούθησε το Πανεπιστήμιο της La Plata όπου προσχώρησε στις ελευθεριακές πεποιθήσεις, γινόμενος μέλος της ομάδας Ideas. Αυτή η ομάδα έχει μια πολύ ξεχωριστή θέση μέσα στο αναρχικό κίνημα και μια σπουδαιότητα το όφελος της οποίας το αντιλαμβανόμαστε εκ των υστέρων, κάτι αρκετά προφανές. Στα μέλη της εν λίγω ομάδας περιλαμβάνονταν οι Lunazzi, José Grunfeld και τα αδέλφια του Maguid David και Rafael.

Η δέσμευση στις αναρχικές ιδέες ήταν ζωτικής σημασίας για τον νεαρό φοιτητή Μηχανικής, τόσο πολύ που εγκατέλειψε την καριέρα του στο πανεπιστήμιο για να γίνει συντάκτης της εφημερίδας «La Protesta» («Η Διαμαρτυρία») όταν, προς το τέλος της δικτατορίας του Uriburu, κατάφερε να ανακάμψει, χάρη στις προσπάθειες του Diego Abad de Santillan, που χειριζόταν το τυπογραφικό πιεστήριο μόνος του και χρειάστηκε βοήθεια. Ο Maguid είδε το εσωτερικό της φυλακής αρκετές φορές κατά τη διάρκεια της δικτατορίας του Uriburu καθώς και κατά τη σύντομη «εισβολή» του στο χώρο των εφημερίδων(σύντομη μιας και η «La Protesta» έκλεισε λίγο αργότερα από τις αρχές).

Το όνομά του δεν μπορεί να διαχωριστεί από το όνομα της FLA (Federacion Libertaria Argentina - Αργεντίνικη Ελευθεριακή Ομοσπονδία), πηγαίνοντας πίσω στην εποχή της CRRA (Περιφερειακή Επιτροπή Αναρχικών Συνδέσμων) που ιδρύθηκε στο συνέδριο του 1932 και, από το 1935 και μετά, από την FACA (Αναρχο-Κομμουνιστική Ομοσπονδία), όπως ήταν αρχικά γνωστή η FLA. Αυτό το οργανωτικό έργο και οι πεποιθήσεις ενισχύθηκαν και ο ενθουσιασμός ανανεώθηκε απροσδόκητα από το έντονη και άμεση επίδραση της Ισπανία;. Ο Maguid, ο οποίος ήταν εκείνη τη στιγμή βρισκόταν στη μέση μιας περιοδείας διαλέξεων σχετικά με τις συλλήψεις στο Bragado, έλαβε μια επιστολή σύμφωνα με την οποία ήταν ένας τους απεσταλμένους της Ομοσπονδίας και ότι επρόκειτο να αναχωρήσει για την Ισπανία για να βοηθήσει τους Ισπανούς συντρόφους στις υποχρεώσεις τους. Έτσι επέστρεψε αμέσως στο Μπουένος Άιρες, από όπου επιβιβάστηκε σε πλοίο για την Ισπανία μαζί με τους συντρόφους του, επίσης απεσταλμένους της Ομοσπονδίας, Jacobo Prince, José Grunfeld και Anita Piacenza.

Δεν είχε ακόμα φτάσει για τα καλά όταν του ανατέθηκε μια θέση: εκδότης της εφημερίδας «Tierra y Libertad» («Γη και Ελευθερία»), μια θέση που έμεινε κενή από τον Santillan, ο οποίος ήταν μέχρι το λαιμό σε άλλα θέματα εκείνη την εποχή () Τον Οκτώβρη του 1938, ο Maguid εγκατέλειψε τη σύνταξη της εφημερίδας προκειμένου να αποφύγει την εμπλοκή στις εσωτερικές διαμάχες του ισπανικού κινήματος. Αντίθετα, προτίμησε να μελετήσει τα αρχεία της CNT, με την πρόθεση να προετοιμάσει ένα μνημόνιο που θα τεκμηριώνει, χωρίς καμία επακόλουθη ψευδή παρουσίαση, τα γεγονότα που είχαν συμβεί αυτά τα τρία θαυμάσια χρόνια.

Όταν επήλθε η ήττα, ο Maguid ήταν από τους τελευταίους που έφυγαν και η διαφυγή του από την Ισπανία ήταν γεμάτη κινδύνους. Μια πτώση κατά τη διέλευση των Πυρηναίων τον ανάγκασε να δει το εσωτερικό ενός νοσοκομείου και στη συνέχεια τα γαλλικά στρατόπεδα συγκέντρωσης. Με την επιστροφή του στην Αργεντινή, επανέλαβε τις δραστηριότητές του για την υπεράσπιση των κρατουμένων του Bragado. Αναλαμβάνοντας ξανά τα καθήκοντά του στην FACA, η δική του ιστορία από τότε έμελλε να γίνει ένα με την ιστορία αυτής της οργάνωσης που επρόκειτο να πάρει το όνομα FLA από το 1952 και μετά, και η οποία επιβίωσε επιτυχώς τα χρόνια του Peron και των διαδοχικών στρατιωτικών δικτατοριών.

Ο Maguid είχε πολλούς ρόλους μέσα στην FLA. Εκείνοι που πρόλαβαν να τον δουν, μπορούσαν να τον ακολουθήσουν εν μέρει λόγω των εκδοτικών του δραστηριοτήτων, ειδικά μέσω της επιθεώρησης «Reconstruir» («Ανοικοδόμηση») και των βιβλίων που δημοσιεύθηκαν με την ίδια ετικέτα.

Τα τελευταία χρόνια οι προσπάθειές του ως συγγραφέα ήταν ιδιαίτερα παραγωγικές. Τρία βιβλία του κυκλοφόρησαν: «Ελευθεριακά γραπτά», «Η ισπανική ελευθεριακή επανάσταση» και το μικρό φυλλάδιο «Απομνημονεύματα ενός ελευθεριακού», που περιέχει την αυτοβιογραφία του.Τα έργα αυτά μα παρέχουν επιτυχώς την ιστορία ενός αιώνα κοινωνικής ιστορίας της Αργεντινής, με βάση το συνδετικό νήμα της ζωής ενός μαχητή.

*Το κείμενο αυτό της Luce Fabbri δημοσιεύτηκε στο Bolletino Archivio G. Pinelli, Τεύχος 10, Δεκέμβρης 1997. Αγγλική μετάφραση: Paul Sharkey. Ελληνική μετάφραση: Ούτε Θεός-Ούτε Αφέντης.

