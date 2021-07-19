|
|
AWSM Statement on 85th Anniversary of the Spanish Revolution
iberia | history of anarchism | press release Tuesday July 20, 2021 11:28 by AWSM - AWSM
Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM) statement on the 85th Anniversary of the Spanish Revolution.
85 years ago today the working people of Spain defended themselves against a fascist-inspired military uprising. Despite lack of training and resources, in many areas they successfully beat back the right-wing forces. Following this, the masses organised themselves in a multitude of forms via their various organisations, including the Anarcho-Syndicalist Confederation of Labour (CNT) and the Iberian Anarchist Federation (FAI). Soon a major revolutionary social and economic experiment was undertaken. Factories were collectivised under workers control, with production improving quantitively and qualitatively in comparison to the previous capitalist system. Women began their economic and sexual liberation, free from the shackles of the Catholic Church. In rural areas, poor peasants took over the land they had worked for generations. This land had been in the hands of aristocrats and landlords who treated them like beasts of burden. In many places money was abolished and decision-making about production and distribution was decided by villagers themselves.
|
