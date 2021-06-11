|
user preferences
New Events
03 Apr Manifestation contre les violences d'extrême-droit...more >>
Upcoming Events
France / Belgium / Luxemburg | Anti-fascism
No upcoming events.
End of the Road for the AKP? 16:17 Mar 31 0 comments
Donald Trump: A New Emperor of the Lumpenproletariat? 12:18 Sep 25 0 comments
The Mass Psychopathy of Shamelessness: From Israel to the UN 06:28 Jun 13 0 comments
The People of India Are Taking It to the Streets 21:58 Dec 27 0 comments
Indian Government Going to War Against Its Own People 03:29 Dec 27 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by LAMA
Movie Review: 'MINAMATA' (2020) 0 comments
AWSM Statement: Solidarity with the people of Palestine 0 comments
TV Review: 'VEGAS' 0 commentsRecent Articles about France / Belgium / Luxemburg Anti-fascism
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel Jun 11 21
Des luttes sociales contre lextrême droite et ses idées Jun 11 21
Procès des assassins de Clément : lextrême droite est un poison morte... Jun 11 21
Movie Review: 'Resistance' (2020)
france / belgium / luxemburg | anti-fascism | review Sunday July 18, 2021 08:06 by LAMA - Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM)
Review about a famous person's participation in the French Resistance during World War 2.
The best French movie is Children of Paradise (1945). It is a sweeping romance set in the 19th-century Parisian demimonde. One of the main characters is Baptiste (Jean-Louise Barrault), a mime. He is among one of four men who briefly come to the attention of Garance (Arletty), the main female character. While all the actors are excellent, it is the tender portrayal of Baptiste and his scenes that tend to stick in the memory. An interesting aspect of the film is the conditions in which it was made. Production took place during World War 2 in both Vichy and Occupied France. The participants in the picture ranged in their actions and political sympathies, with some extras being resistance members and some of the leads later being accused of collaboration.
|
Front page
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests
Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης