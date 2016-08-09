|
Party for a Dinosaur
aotearoa / pacific islands | the left | opinion / analysis Thursday July 08, 2021 13:15 by AWSM - Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM)
A rant about the 105th anniversary of the NZ Labour Party.
The NZ Labour Party was 105 years old yesterday. Being old in itself is not always a bad thing of course. It is an achievement that can sometimes be commended. However, in this case, we in Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM) dont wish that organisation a Happy Birthday. We would prefer this political dinosaur to practice voluntary euthanasia or be organisationally made extinct.
