We Have All Reasons To Be On Streets This Year's 8th Of March 19:03 Mar 06 0 comments
La apropiación patriarcal del discurso feminista 17:45 Feb 16 0 comments
[South Africa] Health Care Forum calls on working class women to boycott the National Gender Summit 08:34 Oct 27 0 comments
Cómo se convirtió la prostitución en la profesión más moderna del mundo 17:57 Dec 26 0 comments
How the West Undermined Womens Rights in the Arab World 16:33 Feb 02 0 comments
Recent articles by Various anarchist organisations
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte! 0 comments
In Solidarity with Colombian People in Struggle 0 comments
Recent Articles about International Gender
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte! Jun 29 21
La igualtat i la llibertat no se sotmeten a debat! Jun 29 21
Equality and freedom are not to be debated!
international | gender | press release Tuesday June 29, 2021 04:46 by Various anarchist organisations
International anarchist statement on the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall-Riots
On 28 June 1969, cops arrived at the Stonewall Inn in New York. This bar is renowned in the gay, lesbian, bi and trans communities for welcoming even the most marginalised. As usual, the police spoils the party.
But the response was not long in coming: several thousand people gay and trans folks and drag performers confronted the police throughout the night. That very day and during five nights after that, a whole community stood up against injustice and police cruelty.
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests
Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης
Women under lockdown all around the world