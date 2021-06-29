|
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte! Jun 29 21
La igualtat i la llibertat no se sotmeten a debat! Jun 29 21
L'uguaglianza e la libertà non si discutono!
internazionale | genero | comunicato stampa Tuesday June 29, 2021 04:20 by Varie organizzazioni anarchiche
Dichiarazione anarchica internazionale nel 52° anniversario delle rivolte di Stonewall
Il 28 giugno 1969 la polizia arriva allo Stonewall Inn di New York, bar rinomato nelle comunità gay, lesbiche, bi e trans e famoso per accogliere tutti, anche i più emarginati. Come al solito, la polizia rovina la festa.
Ma la risposta non si fa attendere: diverse migliaia di persone - gay, lesbiche, travestiti, drag e trans - affrontano la polizia per tutta la notte. Quel giorno stesso e nelle cinque notti successive, un'intera comunità si alza in piedi contro l'ingiustizia e la crudeltà della polizia.
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests
Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης
Women under lockdown all around the world