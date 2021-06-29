L'uguaglianza e la libertà non si discutono!

Dichiarazione anarchica internazionale nel 52° anniversario delle rivolte di Stonewall

Il 28 giugno 1969 la polizia arriva allo Stonewall Inn di New York, bar rinomato nelle comunità gay, lesbiche, bi e trans e famoso per accogliere tutti, anche i più emarginati. Come al solito, la polizia rovina la festa.

Ma la risposta non si fa attendere: diverse migliaia di persone - gay, lesbiche, travestiti, drag e trans - affrontano la polizia per tutta la notte. Quel giorno stesso e nelle cinque notti successive, un'intera comunità si alza in piedi contro l'ingiustizia e la crudeltà della polizia.

I Pride, le marce dellorgoglio, come esistono ora in molte città del mondo ogni giugno, commemorano i disordini di Stonewall e servono a difendere i diritti di ogni persona che non rientra negli stretti confini dell'eteronormatività che i reazionari vorrebbero imporre come norma universale.

Purtroppo quest'anno commemoriamo anche il 5° anniversario dell'attentato di Orlando negli Stati Uniti, un crimine di massa omofobico, transfobico e razzista che ha tolto la vita a 49 persone e lasciato 59 feriti. La lotta è lungi dall'essere finita, poiché la violenza contro i "queer" aumenta in molti paesi. Lottare contro lomofobia e tutte le sue declinazioni è lottare contro una legittimazione di massa della violenza. È una necessità!



L'omofobia è un trampolino di lancio per il fascismo

Nel migliore dei casi, i governanti fanno solo finta di prevenire questa violenza, altre volte la appoggiano apertamente, come in paesi come la Russia, in Ungheria e non solo, rafforzando attivamente la repressione legale sulle persone arcobaleno. In Turchia, il fascista Erdoğan ha vietato tutte le azioni del movimento LGBTQ+, recentemente un piccolo concentramento è stato duramente picchiato dalla polizia. In altri paesi, gli attivisti di estrema destra e gli hooligans fanno il lavoro sporco per a reazione. In Francia, per esempio, circa 80 fascisti hanno attaccato la Dyke's march di Lione, che si era riunita in aprile per l'orgoglio lesbico e il diritto di accesso alla tecnologia riproduttiva assistita. Questo attacco è uno dei tanti atti dell'ideologia omofoba, un trampolino di lancio per il nazionalismo e il fascismo.



Le persone arcobaleno povere soffrono di più

Anche se l'omofobia, la transfobia e i crimini d'odio colpiscono tutta la comunità LGBTQ+, dobbiamo sottolineare che sono le persone dei settori pù poveri a trovarsi nelle situazioni peggiori di discriminazione e conseguente esclusione, che genera ancora oggi molte difficoltà nell'accesso all'istruzione, all'assistenza sanitaria e a buone condizioni di lavoro. Inoltre, la brutalità della violenza sessista si ripercuote su un gran numero di transfemminicidi e di violenze concentrate sulla comunità LGBTQ+. Guardando attentamente le statistiche, soprattutto in America Latina, la maggior parte delle vittime di crimini d'odio appartengono ai settori più poveri, che sono più esposti alla prostituzione, all'abuso di droga, alla persecuzione della polizia, al lavoro informale, ecc.



Combattere lomofobia è parte della lotta anarchica

Non solo difendiamo il diritto per le persone LGBTQ+ come per tutti di muoversi e stabilirsi dove vogliono, ma come coordinamento internazionale, affermiamo anche che combattere efficacemente lomofobia in tutte le sue forme non è solo una questione di bei discorsi progressisti. È una lotta lunga e quotidiana per l'uguaglianza dei diritti e contro tutti gli atti, commenti e comportamenti omofobi e transfobici, e più in generale contro tutte le oppressioni, per sviluppare una vera solidarietà contro il sistema oppressivo patriarcale



Firmatari

☆ Alternativa Libertaria/ Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici (AL/FdCA)  Italia

☆ Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία - Anarchist Federation  Grecia

☆ Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM)  Aotearoa / Nuova Zelanda

☆ Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (CAB)  Brasile

☆ Devrimci Anarşist Federasyon  Turchia

☆ Die Plattform - Anarchakommunistische Organisation  Germania

☆ Embat - Organització Llibertària de Catalunya  Catalogna

☆ Federación Anarquista de Rosario (FAR)  Argentina

☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya (FAU)  Uruguay

☆ Grupo Libertario Vía Libre  Colombia

☆ Libertäre Aktion  Svizzera

☆ Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)  Australia

☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire  Svizzera

☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba (OAC)  Argentina

☆ Organización Anarquista de Tucumán (OAT)  Argentina

☆ Roja y Negra - Organización Política Anarquista  Argentina

☆ Tekoşina Anarşist  Rojava

☆ Union Communiste Libertaire  Francia & Belgio

☆ Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front (ZACF)  Sud Africa

