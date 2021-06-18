|
|
Defend Kurdistan : statement for the international delegation
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | press release Friday June 18, 2021 04:38 by International Delegation for Peace and Freedom giocganarkismo at riseup dot net
The UCL participated in the European delegation to observe the Turkish war crimes in Iraqi Kurdistan.
We, as a delegation from all over Europe, have come to Kurdistan aiming for peace and freedom. Politicians, academics, human rights activists, syndicalists, journalists, feminists and ecologists from over ten countries wanted to get direct impressions of the situation and stand up to end the war and destruction. With 150 persons we wanted to establish a dialogue with the members of parliament of all parties and visit non-governmental organizations in order to contribute to a dialogue between the different Kurdish political actors.
