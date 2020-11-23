user preferences

Hier ist sie: Die espero-Sommerausgabe 2021!

category niederlande / deutschland / österreich | anarchistische bewegung | andere libertäre presse author Wednesday June 16, 2021 18:20author by Jochen Schmueck - edition espero

Kostenlos als E-Book zum Download

Die 7-Tage-Inzidenzen sinken, Corona ist auf dem Rückzug, die Lebensfreude kehrt zurück. Und hier ist sie: Die espero-Sommerausgabe 2021. Pralle 310 Seiten Lesefutter für die libertäre Urlaubslektüre.
Die espero-Sommerausgabe 2021
Die espero-Sommerausgabe 2021

Die 7-Tage-Inzidenzen sinken, Corona ist auf dem Rückzug, die Lebensfreude kehrt zurück. Und hier ist sie: Die espero-Sommerausgabe 2021. Pralle 310 Seiten Lesefutter für die libertäre Urlaubslektüre.

Kostenlos als E-Zine (PDF, 13 MB) erhältlich über diesen Download-Link: https://www.edition-espero.de/archiv/espero_NF_003_2021-07.pdf

Als wir im Frühjahr 2020 die erste reguläre Ausgabe unserer Zeitschrift redaktionell vorbereiteten, steuerte die Corona-Pandemie gerade auf ihren ersten globalen Höhepunkt zu. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt war bereits klar, dass die Menschheit mit der Verbreitung des Corona-Virus eine ihrer großen historischen Pandemien durchlebt, vergleichbar nur noch mit der Pest im Mittelalter oder mit der Spanischen Grippe zum Ende des Ersten Weltkrieges.

Genauso wie die globale Klimakrise stellt auch Corona unsere hergebrachte Lebensweise und unsere Anschauungen radikal in Frage. Nicht nur die herrschende Politik und die bestehenden Wirtschaftssysteme stehen auf dem Prüfstand, sondern auch wir Libertäre mit unseren traditionellen anarchistischen Ideen und Konzepten.

Welche Antworten hat der zeitgenössische Anarchismus auf die von Corona hervorgerufenen Problemlagen? Das hat auf internationaler Ebene einen regen Diskurs angestoßen, an dem auch wir uns beteiligen. Im Januar 2021 veröffentlichten wir die zweite Ausgabe unserer Zeitschrift als ein Special zum Thema: Die Corona-Krise und die Anarchie mit Beiträgen von David Graeber, Noam Chomsky, Roel van Duijn u.a. bekannten libertären Autoren. Bislang wurde dieses Corona-Special fast 7.000 Mal von unserer Homepage heruntergeladen. Eine erfreuliche Resonanz auf ein Thema, das uns sicher noch lange begleiten wird, auch wenn zumindest hierzulande endlich auch wieder Licht am Ende des Corona-Tunnels erkennbar wird.

Passend zu den nun wieder möglich werdenden Urlaubsaktivitäten präsentieren wir unsere aktuelle Sommerausgabe als eine virtuelle Weltreise durch Raum und Zeit. Sie führt uns u.a. nach Belarus und Belgien, ins Burgenland, nach Frankreich, in die Niederlande, nach Russland, in die Schweiz und nach Zentralafrika. Verbindende Klammer dieser Streifzüge ist die Suche nach aktuellen Ansätzen zur Wiederbelebung libertärer Ideen und Aktivitäten. Herausgekommen ist eine thematische Mischung, die  wie wir meinen  gerade dadurch inspirierend wirkt, dass sie Vergegenwärtigungen historischer Praxis und Theoriebildung systematisch mit Konzepten für zeitgemäßes anarchistisches Handeln verknüpft.

Anthropologische Perspektiven auf gelebte Anarchie stehen neben grundsätzlichen Überlegungen zum Verhältnis von Anarchismus und Recht. Sozialgeschichtliche Analysen revolutionärer Tendenzen verbinden sich mit einer gegenwartsbezogenen Aufarbeitung historischer Jahrestage (Pariser Kommune 1871 / Der Aufstand von Kronstadt 1921). Auf einer exemplarischen Ebene werden Momente für ein libertäres Ökologieverständnis genauso solide herausgearbeitet wie die Möglichkeiten einer spezifisch anarchistischen Praxis bildender Kunst. Ein Resümee über Wurzeln und Tragweite des in den 1960er Jahren als soziale Bewegung neu erstandenen Anarchismus leitet über in tagesaktuelle Analysen aus libertärer Sicht (Belarus / Der Sturm auf das Washingtoner Capitol). In insgesamt sechs Rezensionen werden aktuelle Buchtitel besprochen, die wir unseren Leser*innen gerne ans Herz legen möchten. Mit einem Nachruf auf Lutz Roemheld (1937-2021) verneigen wir uns zum Abschluss dieser Ausgabe vor einem bedeutenden Anarchismus-Forscher.

Schließlich möchten wir uns ganz besonders bei unseren Autoren und allen anderen Menschen bedanken, ohne deren Hilfsbereitschaft und Einsatz die Herausgabe dieser Zeitschrift gar nicht möglich wäre.

Wir wünschen einen erholsamen Sommer und eine anregende Lektüre!

Das espero-Redaktionskollektiv:
in Berlin, Frankfurt am Main und Potsdam
Homepage: www.edition-espero.dem

Related Link: https://www.edition-espero.de/index.php/ausgaben/espero,-nr-3-juli-2021
