Recent articles by René Berthier

textComments on The First International and the Development of Anarchism ... 1 comments

textAbout Mike Macnair, « Social-Democracy & Anarchism » and hatchets 0 comments

imageThéorie politique et méthode danalyse dans la pensée de Bakounine 1 comments

Recent Articles about Internacional Historia

2021: Centenário da fundação da International Sindical Vermelha Jun 14 21 by René

Podcast (in Englisch): Massenbewegungen in Lateinamerika May 24 20 by Libertäre Aktion

Podcast: Mass movements in Latin America May 24 20 by Libertäre Aktion

1921: Centenario de la fundación de la Internacional Sindical Roja

category internacional | historia | comunicado de prensa author Monday June 14, 2021 23:32author by René Berthier - Cercle d'études libertaires Gaston-Levalauthor email cel-gl at orange dot comauthor address France Report this post to the editors

La Internacional Sindical Roja y la oposición sindicalista al bolchevismo

Solicitud de contribuciones

Solicitud de contribuciones
Cercle d'études libertaires Gaston-Leval

La Internacional Sindical Roja y la oposición sindicalista al bolchevismo

1921: Centenario de la fundación de la Internacional
Sindical Roja

El movimiento anarquista y el movimiento sindicalista revolucionario dieron su apoyo incondicional a la Revolución Rusa en sus inicios, pero poco a poco, a medida que la información llegaba a Europa Occidental, aparecieron dudas sobre el carácter emancipador de la revolución y sobre la verdadera naturaleza del régimen instaurado por los bolcheviques.

Al tener una necesidad vital de apoyo internacional, el poder soviético creó en marzo de 1919 la Internacional Comunista -o Comintern- cuya función era inicialmente contribuir al éxito de la revolución mundial, pero que rápidamente se conformó con fomentar la formación de partidos comunistas destinados a apoyar la política internacional de la Rusia comunista. En efecto, los bolcheviques se dieron cuenta de que una Internacional de los partidos no era suficiente porque la masa del proletariado internacional escapaba a su control: la mayor parte estaba bajo el dominio de las organizaciones reformistas, mientras que una fuerte minoría, muy activa, estaba en las organizaciones sindicales revolucionarias.

Crearon así en 1921 un anexo sindical de la Comintern: la Internacional Sindical Roja -o RSI-, cuya fundación tuvo consecuencias muy importantes en el destino posterior del movimiento sindicalista revolucionario, provocando una fractura irremediable que estará en el origen de la formación del anarcosindicalismo.
Los sindicalistas revolucionarios intentaron en varias ocasiones llegar a un compromiso con los bolcheviques, en particular sobre la cuestión de la independencia sindical.

Pero rápidamente llegaron a una doble conclusión: a) No era posible ningún compromiso con los bolcheviques; b) El movimiento sindicalista revolucionario no podía permanecer aislado a nivel internacional, resolvieron fundar, en Berlín a finales de 1922, una Internacional sindicalista revolucionaria: la Asociación Internacional de Trabajadores.

El año 2021 marca el centenario del congreso de constitución del ISR, que fue el principal instrumento de penetración del comunismo en las organizaciones sindicales del planeta, a menudo dominadas por el sindicalismo revolucionario. A través de métodos agresivos, que a menudo conducen a escisiones, el SRI logró socavar la influencia de la corriente sindicalista revolucionaria y tomar el control del movimiento sindical. Uno de los pocos ejemplos del fracaso de esta estrategia fue la CNT en España.

Le Monde libertaire publicó en 2020, en su versión en línea, una serie de artículos dedicados a este acontecimiento.

El Cercle d'études libertaires Gaston-Leval (cel-gl@orange.fr) lanza un llamamiento internacional a los camaradas que estén interesados en redactar un documento que relate la historia de la implantación de la ISR en su país, la forma en que se llevó a cabo dicha implantación y las consecuencias que ésta pudo tener en el movimiento sindical y/o revolucionario.

Un trabajo de este tipo nos parece absolutamente necesario: en efecto, si los métodos de penetración en las organizaciones de masas ordenados por la Internacional Comunista y aplicados por la Internacional Sindical Roja fueron tan eficaces, ello se debe quizá también a las propias carencias del movimiento sindicalista revolucionario y del movimiento anarquista, que no pudieron hacerles frente. Esto es lo que los compañeros sudamericanos llaman la "pérdida del vector social", es decir, la pérdida de la implantación de masas.

Hacer balance de este fracaso sin concesiones es, sin duda, la mejor manera de prever una estrategia realista para el futuro.

Saludos libertarios fraternales, René Berthier,
Cercle d'études libertaires Gaston-Leval, Junio de 2021

Modalidades prácticas:
En la medida en que los artículos, traducidos por nosotros, se publicarán en el Monde libertaire en línea, teóricamente no hay límite de espacio. Sin embargo, nos parece que no es razonablemente deseable que superen un determinado límite de longitud.

Un máximo de 3.500 palabras o 25.000 caracteres (con espacios) parece razonable.

Los documentos deben enviarse a la siguiente dirección con la mención: "ISR":
cel-gl@orange.fr

PLAZO: Los artículos se publicarán hasta diciembre de 2022, fecha del centenario de la fundación de la Asociación Internacional de Trabajadores en Berlín.

Related Link: https://monde-libertaire.net/index.php?articlen=5756
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]