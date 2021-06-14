|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
No upcoming events.
Learning from India: Political Parties, Alliances & Trade Union Organising for Counter-Power 05:37 Dec 31 0 comments
Reflexiones de un anarquista catalán sobre los sucesos en Venezuela 08:48 Jan 30 0 comments
Reinventando las identidades: historia, política y comunidad 16:44 Sep 29 0 comments
Dall'anno zero dell'Irpinia 03:03 Nov 28 0 comments
The "60's" Semi-Civil War Conditions In the U.S. (and elsewhere too!) With an Anarchistic Flavor 02:55 Jul 30 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by René Berthier
Comments on The First International and the Development of Anarchism ... 1 comments
About Mike Macnair, « Social-Democracy & Anarchism » and hatchets 0 comments
Théorie politique et méthode danalyse dans la pensée de Bakounine 1 commentsRecent Articles about Internacional Historia
2021: Centenário da fundação da International Sindical Vermelha Jun 14 21
Podcast (in Englisch): Massenbewegungen in Lateinamerika May 24 20
Podcast: Mass movements in Latin America May 24 20
1921: Centenario de la fundación de la Internacional Sindical Roja
internacional | historia | comunicado de prensa Monday June 14, 2021 23:32 by René Berthier - Cercle d'études libertaires Gaston-Leval cel-gl at orange dot com France
La Internacional Sindical Roja y la oposición sindicalista al bolchevismo
Solicitud de contribuciones
Solicitud de contribuciones
|
Front page
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests
Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης
Women under lockdown all around the world
Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!
A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas