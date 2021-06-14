|
Movie Review: 'MINAMATA' (2020)
eastern asia | environment | review Monday June 14, 2021 21:16 by LAMA - Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM)
A review of a movie about a Japanese village that suffered from industrial pollution.
There are some places that stand in for an entire phenomenon. Invoke Bhopal or Chernobyl and (at least to those in the know) a host of connotations and meanings spring forth. Unfortunately a lot more environmental disasters caused by valuing profit over people continue to occur. The result is some of these names lose their potency in the publics collective mind. Theres just too much bad stuff happening even when the global economic system of capitalism is functioning normally. To help jog our memories and to maintain our knowledge of a terrible example of what has happened, we have Minamata.
