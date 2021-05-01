user preferences

I.P. Fedorovich: Kοντά στην Πλατφόρμα

category Διεθνή | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Κριτική / Παρουσίαση author Saturday May 29, 2021 20:23author by Dmitrin (trans. and edit.) - 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group Report this post to the editors

Στις 20 Μάρτη 1927 συμμετείχε σε ένα παράνομο διεθνές συνέδριο στο E-le-Rose, από το οποίο επρόκειτο να προέλθει η Γενική Ένωση Αναρχικών (πλατφορμιστές). Αλλά συνελήφθη από τη γαλλική αστυνομία μαζί με όλους τους συμμετέχοντες στο συνέδριο, και στις 12 Ιούνη 1927 καταδικάστηκε σε απέλαση.
isakov_pavel_fedorovich.jpg

Isakov Pavel Fedorovich, Ρώσος αναρχοσυνδικαλιστής και μετανάστης, που ήρθε κοντά στην Πλατφόρμα

Ο Isakov Pavel Fedorovich γεννήθηκε στις 18 Φλεβάρη 1887 (ή στις 16 Νοέμβρη 1887), στη Pavlovka Berdyanskiy της επαρχίας Tavurich, από αγροτική οικογένεια. Έκανε δευτεροβάθμια εκπαίδευση, αλλά από παιδική ηλικία εργαζόταν. Υπηρέτησε στο στρατό ως υπαξιωματικός.

Το 1913 μετανάστευσε στην Αργεντινή. Εργάστηκε σε διάφορα εργοστάσια. Το 1916 προσχώρησε στους αναρχοσυνδικαλιστές, και από το 1918 ήταν μέλος της Ομοσπονδίας Ρωσικών Εργατικών Οργανώσεων Νότιας Αμερικής. Το 1919 συνελήφθη για διανομή αναρχικών φυλλαδίων και καταδικάστηκε σε φυλάκιση ενός μηνός. Το 1921 έφυγε για το Βερολίνο, όπου με μια ομάδα 12 μελών της Ομοσπονδίας προσπάθησαν να πάρουν βίζα εισόδου στην ΕΣΣΔ.

Η προσπάθειά τους δεν ευοδώθηκε και έμεινε στο Βερολίνο, όπου άρχισε να εργάζεται στην εκτύπωση της εφημερίδας Der syndicalist (Ο Συνδικαλιστής). To 1922 ήταν στενά συνδεδεμένος με τους Ρώσους αναρχικούς του Βερολίνου (Yarchuk, Maksimov, Vorobyev, Yudin, Gorelik). Αργότερα συνδέθηκε με τον Piotr Arshinov. Στο μεταξύ, το 1920 είχε γίνει μέλος της Ρωσικής Αναρχικής Ομάδας στη Γερμανία, και αργότερα μέλος της Ρωσικής Αναρχικής Ομάδας του Παρισιού Εργασία (Ρωσική αναρχική ομάδα στο εξωτερικό). Το 1923, συνελήφθη από την αστυνομία του Βερολίνου για υποψίες για κομμουνιστικές δραστηριότητες, αλλά αφέθηκε ελεύθερος σύντομα.

Στις 21 Ιούλη 1924 μετακινήθηκε στο Παρίσι, όπου εργάστηκε σε μηχανουργείο. Το 1925 πλησίασε τους N. Makhno και C. Schwartzbardom. Στις 20 Μάρτη 1927 συμμετείχε σε ένα παράνομο διεθνές συνέδριο στο E-le-Rose, από το οποίο επρόκειτο να προέλθει η Γενική Ένωση Αναρχικών (πλατφορμιστές). Αλλά συνελήφθη από τη γαλλική αστυνομία μαζί με όλους τους συμμετέχοντες στο συνέδριο, και στις 12 Ιούνη 1927 καταδικάστηκε σε απέλαση.

Σύντομα, όμως, παίρνει μια σοβιετική βίζα και επιστρέφει στην ΕΣΣΔ. Εγκαθίσταται στο Novo-Pavlovke του Berdyansky στην περιοχή Mariupol, όπου άρχισε να εργάζεται σε ένα εργοστάσιο τρακτέρ. Συνέχισε να συμμετέχει σε υπόγεια αναρχική δράση, ενώ διατηρούσε σχέσεις με αναρχικούς στο Παρίσι και τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες. Το 1928 εργάστηκε στο ορυχείο Shcherbinovsky στο Donbass. Το 1928 συνελήφθη από την GPU του Artemovsky, αλλά σύντομα απελευθερώθηκε. Το 1929 μετακόμισε στο Χάρκοβο (Kharkov). Εργάστηκε στο εργοστάσιο Tinyakova, και στη συνέχεια στη βιομηχανία ραπτικής για παιδιά.

Στις 24 Φλεβάρη 1938 συνελήφθη από την UNKVD του Χάρκοβο, στην ειδική πτέρυγα της οποίας κρατήθηκε. Κατηγορήθηκε για συμμετοχή σε αντεπαναστατική τρομοκρατική αναρχική οργάνωση. Η υπόθεσή του εξετάστηκε αρκετές φορές. Στις 10 Απρίλη 1939 εξετάστηκε και πάλι. Τελικά, στις 3 Μάη 1940, καταδικάστηκε σε 5 χρόνια και στάλθηκε στην Carlaga. Απελευθερώθηκε στις αρχές Γενάρη 1947. Στη συνέχεια έζησε στην πόλη Osipenko του Berdyansk της επαρχίας Zaporizhia. Πέθανε στη δεκαετία του 1960.

*Πηγή: Овсянников Сергей. Μετάφραση: Ούτε Θεός-Ούτε Αφέντης.

