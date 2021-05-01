|
I.P. Fedorovich: Kοντά στην Πλατφόρμα
Διεθνή | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Κριτική / Παρουσίαση Saturday May 29, 2021 20:23 by Dmitrin (trans. and edit.) - 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group
Στις 20 Μάρτη 1927 συμμετείχε σε ένα παράνομο διεθνές συνέδριο στο E-le-Rose, από το οποίο επρόκειτο να προέλθει η Γενική Ένωση Αναρχικών (πλατφορμιστές). Αλλά συνελήφθη από τη γαλλική αστυνομία μαζί με όλους τους συμμετέχοντες στο συνέδριο, και στις 12 Ιούνη 1927 καταδικάστηκε σε απέλαση.
Isakov Pavel Fedorovich, Ρώσος αναρχοσυνδικαλιστής και μετανάστης, που ήρθε κοντά στην Πλατφόρμα
