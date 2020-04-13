user preferences

imageCOVID-19: Not going back to business as usual 0 comments

30 years Haringey Solidarity Group

category ireland / britain | community struggles | press release author Friday May 21, 2021 17:56author by Haringey Solidarity Group

30 years Haringey Solidarity Group: A Celebration of 30 years of radical ideas
and campaigning in Haringey and beyond
wardens1.jpg

A review and celebration of 30 years of radical ideas and campaigning in Haringey and beyond

May 11th 2021 was the 30th anniversary of the Haringey Solidarity Group in North London. To celebrate we held a special online event looking at of some of the activities and struggles the group has been involved in over the 3 decades since its foundation.

Those attending contributed some memories and reflections, and some views on what lessons and inspiration we have taken from the past. You can watch the recording of the 90 minutes meeting here:
http://haringey.org.uk/video-of-30th-anniversary-zoom-celebration/

You can also read our detailed review of the history of the groups activities, and the wide range of local struggles we have been involved with and supported:

1990-2005:
http://haringey.org.uk/haringey-solidarity-group-some-activities-1990-2005/'

2005-2020:
http://haringey.org.uk/haringey-solidarity-group-some-activities-2005-to-2020/'

Note: We are also planning a face-to-face celebration event in the Hub in Lordship Rec, N17, on Sunday afternoon 27th June - with films, food, stalls and an exhibition. Details to be firmed up.

Related Link: http://www.haringey.org.uk
