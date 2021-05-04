user preferences

Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ «Η Επανάσταση»

category Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Κριτική / Παρουσίαση author Monday May 17, 2021 21:54author by Dmitri - 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group

Αντί εισαγωγής

Η μονογραφία του Λαντάουερ «Η Επανάσταση» [«Die Revolution»] που δημοσιεύτηκε το 1907, γράφτηκε μετά από προτροπή του φίλου του Μάρτιν Μπούμπερ, ο οποίος τη συμπεριέλαβε στη σειρά εκδόσεων του «Η κοινωνία» [«Die Gesellschaft»]. Σ αυτήν εμπεριέχεται μια ιστορικο-φιλοσοφική εξέταση της σημασίας των νεωτερικών επαναστάσεων... ... Επίσης, αποτελεί τη μοναδική φιλοσοφία της ιστορίας από ελευθεριακή σκοπιά στον γερμανόφωνο χώρο μέχρι σήμερα.
ladauer.png

Αντί εισαγωγής στο έργο του Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ «Η Επανάσταση»

Siegbert Wolf*

Η μονογραφία του Λαντάουερ «Η Επανάσταση» [«Die Revolution»] που δημοσιεύτηκε το 1907, γράφτηκε μετά από προτροπή του φίλου του Μάρτιν Μπούμπερ, ο οποίος τη συμπεριέλαβε στη σειρά εκδόσεων του «Η κοινωνία» [«Die Gesellschaft»]. Σ αυτήν εμπεριέχεται μια ιστορικο-φιλοσοφική εξέταση της σημασίας των νεωτερικών επαναστάσεων. Μ αυτόν τον τρόπο έχουμε ένα κείμενο που μπορεί να θεωρηθεί μια θεμελιώδης αναρχική φιλοσοφία της ιστορίας, η οποία είναι απαραίτητη για την ολοκληρωμένη κατανόηση του κοινοτιστικού αναρχισμού του Λαντάουερ. Επίσης, αποτελεί τη μοναδική φιλοσοφία της ιστορίας από ελευθεριακή σκοπιά στον γερμανόφωνο χώρο μέχρι σήμερα.

Για τον Λαντάουερ η επανάσταση δεν αποτελεί ένα μοναδικό γεγονός, αλλά μια. διαδικασία που εκτείνεται στους αιώνες, μια συνεχή δράση. Τονίζει ότι η επανάσταση πρέπει να συσχετίζεται με όλες τις ανθρώπινες κοινωνικές σχέσεις. Σ αυτό το σημείο -κι αυτό είναι κεντρικής σημασίας για την αντίληψη της ιστορίας και της επανάστασης στον Λαντάουερ- εισάγει τους όρους «τοπία» και «ουτοπία». Με την έννοια της «τοπίας» ορίζει την κοινωνία σε κατάσταση σχετικής σταθερότητας. Στον αντίποδα βρίσκεται η «ουτοπία», που ανήκει στο πεδίο της υποκειμενικότητας, της κριτικής και της «ανεξαρτησίας του πνεύματος». Κάθε «τοπία» ακολουθείται από μια «ουτοπία» που με τη σειρά της οδηγεί πάλι σε μια «τοπία». Το χρονικό διάστημα μεταξύ δύο «τοπίων» το ονομάζει επανάσταση. Κατά συνέπεια, η ιστορία είναι για τον Λαντάουερ μια ταλάντευση ανάμεσα στην επαναστατική αλλαγή και το status quo.

Η επαναστατική του θεωρία -και αυτό τον κάνει τόσο επίκαιρο για κάθε άνθρωπο που ενδιαφέρεται για ελευθεριακες εναλλακτικές απέναντι στο κράτος, το κεφάλαιο και την οικονομία της αγοράς- εμπεριέχει από τη μια την αντικρατική, αντικοινοβουλευτική και αντιμιλιταριστική θέση και απ την άλλη την ιδέα μιας κοινωνικής αναδιοργάνωσης με κατεύθυνση προς εναν ελευθεριακό πολιτισμικό σοσιαλισμό. Για τον Λαντάουερ στην έννοια της επανάστασης εμπεριέχεται αφενός η ανακάλυψη αυτού που υπάρχει και αναπτύσσεται, δηλαδή των αντιστάσεων στη μέχρι τώρα ιστορία και αφετέρου μια ριζική ανανέωση όλων των ανθρώπινων σχέσεων και κοινωνικών δομών.

*

Η μετάφραση έγινε από το γερμανικό πρωτότυπο της πρώτης έκδοσης του 1907 Landauer, Gustav: Die Revolution, Literarische Anstalt Rutten und Loening, Frankfurt/M. 1907 (= Die Gesell-schaft XIII, hrsg. v. Martin Buber) που δημοσιεύτηκε ως 13ος τόμος της σειράς εκδόσεων του Μάρτιν Μπούμπερ Die Gesell-schaft. Sammlung sozialpsychologischer Monographien [Η κοινωνία. Συλλογή μονογραφιών κοινωνικής ψυχολογίας]. Εκτος απο τις υποσημειώσεις του συγγραφέα [Σ.τ.σ.] και του μεταφραστή [Σ.τ.μ.] οι υπόλοιπες (χωρίς ένδειξη) μεταφράστηκαν ή αποδόθηκαν με κάποιες προσθαφαιρέσεις η αλλαγές απο την αμερικανική έκδοση Gustav Landauer: Revolution and Other Writings. A Political Reader, επιμ.-μτφρ. Gabriel Kuhn, Oakland: PM Press, 2010.

*[Σ.τ.μ.] Ο Siegbert Wolf είναι ιστορικός, πολιτειολόγος και επιμελητής της γερμανικής έκδοσης των απάντων του Λαντάουερ από την Edition AV. Το παρόν κείμενο είναι από την περιγραφή της γερμανικής έκδοσης του βιβλίου Gustav Landauer: Die Revolution (Klassiker der Sozialrevolte 9), Miinster: Unrast 2003.

