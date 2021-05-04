|
Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ «Η Επανάσταση»
Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Κριτική / Παρουσίαση Monday May 17, 2021 21:54 by Dmitri - 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group
Αντί εισαγωγής
Η μονογραφία του Λαντάουερ «Η Επανάσταση» [«Die Revolution»] που δημοσιεύτηκε το 1907, γράφτηκε μετά από προτροπή του φίλου του Μάρτιν Μπούμπερ, ο οποίος τη συμπεριέλαβε στη σειρά εκδόσεων του «Η κοινωνία» [«Die Gesellschaft»]. Σ αυτήν εμπεριέχεται μια ιστορικο-φιλοσοφική εξέταση της σημασίας των νεωτερικών επαναστάσεων... ... Επίσης, αποτελεί τη μοναδική φιλοσοφία της ιστορίας από ελευθεριακή σκοπιά στον γερμανόφωνο χώρο μέχρι σήμερα.
Αντί εισαγωγής στο έργο του Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ «Η Επανάσταση»
