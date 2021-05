An account on the current events in Palestine

Last night have shown the result of the accumulation of anger of the youth who are the main victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and crisis. There is a much increase of unemployment which brought the increase of pressure on Palestinians in Jerusalem and the multiethnic cities within Israel, as well as the intensity of police brutality in order to suppress the rallies and other mobilisations.

An account on the current events in Palestine



Ilan Shalif



The current inflammation in Palestine has its background the Zionist project to transfer all the Palestinians to the other side of Jordan (and the Dead Sea in the south). In the time of war (and even shortly after war) there was a wave of mass evictions. Most of the time since (even before the formal declaration of Israelis a State) there were lots of efforts to put the everyday life of Palestinians under its rule so hard that they will emigrate/transfered “willingly".



In Jerusalem, the pressure on the Palestinians to be transferred is intensive and more so after in return to services in Syria and against the Iranian Israel got “more free hands" in the pressure applied in West Bank and Jerusalem.



The change in the internal balance of power between Fatah and Hamas and the decrease of the power of the autonomic rolling elite of Fatah promoted more daring youth involvement.



The "straw that break the back of the camel" was intensifying of the pressure

on the Palestinians annexed to Jerusalem and infringement on the Muslims autonomy in the Mount Temple in the most religious period of the Holy Ramadan.



Part of the inflammation was intended to serve the interests of Israel Prime

minister Netaniahu who lost the elections (more fatally than the previous 3 every half a year)... but it seems the current inflammation got a bit out of hand and (both in Gaza and Jerusalem).



The pressure of USA president Joe Biden, whose interests differ from those of Donald Trump has as a result in an ongoing increased pressure on Israel to decrease its pressure on the East Jerusalem Palestinians.



Last night have shown the result of the accumulation of anger of the youth who are the main victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and crisis. There is a much increase of unemployment which brought the increase of pressure on Palestinians in Jerusalem and the multiethnic cities within Israel, as well as the intensity of police brutality in order to suppress the rallies and other mobilisations.



The increased efforts of Israel to restrict the autonomy of Palestinians in Mount Temple, the brutal repression of the rallies and marches as well as the temporary blocking of travel of Israeli Muslim to Mount Temple, were decisive steps forward. They resulted in an acute uprising, by Hamas of Gaza by fierce involvement (including an ultimatum to Israel to retreat from Mount Temple and Sheikh Jarakh neighborhood).



The Israeli fear of another round in the confrontation about Gaza after the humiliating failure in the management of the previous round six years ago.