Movie Review: Six Minutes to Midnight (2020)
ireland / britain | history | review Thursday May 06, 2021 16:26 by LAMA - AWSM
A review of a movie about Britain on the eve of World War II
Every country has a set of myths that enable its rulers to promote its existence and their own position. In England, there is a strong sense of exceptionalism. Recently Brexit has fed into some of that. Another myth concerns the position of the island prior to and during the early stages of World War II. The idea is that everyone was on board with resistance to the Nazi regime. From Halifax to Mosley and for a variety of motivations, this wasnt so.
