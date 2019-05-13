A Statement about Kill the Bill

|
ireland / britain | repression / prisoners | press release Monday May 03, 2021 18:09 by A few members of Haringey Solidarity Group
Haringey Solidarity Group supports this campaign Kill the Bill# and all struggles everywhere that seek to bring about more equality, autonomy, self- determination, and freedom for all people, we want to build a better world that liberates all.
Since March had been started in London and in the UK a campaign called Kill the Bill against the Governments "Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill", which criminalises protests and thereby attempts to undermine people's ability for fight for their rights and needs against those who control our lives and society.
