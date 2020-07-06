user preferences

Movie Review: TWO DISTANT STRANGERS (2020)

category north america / mexico | migration / racism | review author Monday April 26, 2021 13:51author by LAMA - AWSM Report this post to the editors

A review of a movie about racism.
distant.jpg

Directed by
Travon Free
Martin Desmond Roe
Screenplay by Travon Free
Starring
Joey Bada$$
Andrew Howard
Distributed by Netflix
Release date November 20, 2020
Running time 29 minutes
Country United States
Language English

Two Distant Strangers (2020) is a well-made, Oscar-winning short film. It follows a sequence of events in the life and deaths of Carter (Joey Bada$$), a young black man in todays New York. Yes, deaths in the plural. The structure of the movie is similar to the time loop of Groundhog Day (1993). Carter repetitively leaves the apartment of Perri (Zaria Simone) a one-night stand, only to be shot soon after by a white cop (Andrew Howard). Despite multiple attempts to alter the outcome through changing his own actions, Carters fate is repeatedly confirmed. It ends by not ending. The main character descends stairs once again, resolving to find a way to eventually get out of his predicament.

The films lack of closure provides a launching pad for debate and hopefully sustained action about the issues it raises. Is there meaningful free will? Is it possible for individual action to alter a systemic problem? Is moral transformation by an opponent possible? What factors cause racism? Should the movie really be called Too Distant Strangers? Should the police be defunded? What does that mean and is it enough? etc.

The short-film format and the populating of the piece with a small number of unknown actors keep the focus squarely on such questions. Every frame from the effective establishing shots (in both senses of shots) is used to service the story. The pacing is taut, with just the right balance of character backgrounding. In this regard, the choice of Carter being a clever, articulate, financially stable professional rather than coming from the projects is an interesting one. It provides an important reminder that none of those things will save you if youre a young black man in the USA. The narrative drive is well-paced, alternating with slow (relative to a half-hour timeframe of course) scenes and sudden bursts of kinetic energy. There are some very cleverly worked in allusions such as a spoken one related to George Floyd and visual ones such as a bloodstain in the shape of Africa and a police license plate 1488, but these are passing notes used to visually support the rest of the plot. Theres a lot going on and its all well done.

Sadly this story is as relevant now as it was 400 years ago. Watch it, and watch it and watch it and

Related Link: https://awsm.nz/?p=10018
RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
