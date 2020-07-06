|
user preferences
Upcoming Events
North America / Mexico | Migration / racism
No upcoming events.
Racism a disease of antogonistic class relation 22:52 Jun 07 0 comments
The Murder of George Floyd Is Normal in an Abnormal Society 23:29 Jun 03 0 comments
The Vilification of Jeremy Corbyn 19:26 Dec 12 0 comments
The liberal roots of Islamophobia 17:30 Mar 06 0 comments
German newspaper apologises for publishing false allegations of Cologne-style New Year sex assaults ... 20:51 Feb 15 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by LAMA
Rotorua Climate Strike Report 0 comments
Book Review: Salvador Puig Antich 0 comments
Movie Review: 'Alone in Berlin' (2016) 0 commentsRecent Articles about North America / Mexico Migration / racism
Why Racism? Why Anti-Racism? Jul 06 20
Solidarity with BLM and Bristol Jun 23 20
همبستگی با ... Jun 17 20
Movie Review: TWO DISTANT STRANGERS (2020)
north america / mexico | migration / racism | review Monday April 26, 2021 13:51 by LAMA - AWSM
A review of a movie about racism.
Directed by
|
Front page
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests
Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης
Women under lockdown all around the world
Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!
A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas
Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha
Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado
Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos