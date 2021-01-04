|
A National Myth
indonesia / philippines / australia | imperialism / war | press release Sunday April 25, 2021 20:08 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo PO Box 5108 Brunswick North 3056
The myth of Australias unique military has been deployed to boost support for Australian participation in all subsequent imperialist wars. The less justification there is for the war, the more the propaganda focuses on the supposed virtues of the troops rather than the justice of the cause. While the virtues of the Anzacs were part of the propaganda for World War II, they were more prominent during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and have become the dominant theme in reporting and discussion of Australias participation in the imperialist wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
A National Myth
