Wellington Climate Strike Report
aotearoa / pacific islands | environment | news report Friday April 23, 2021 19:22 by AWSM - AWSM
A report on the recent Climate Strike action in Wellington, Aotearoa.
April 9 th saw thousands of students again marching in New Zealands first School Strike 4 Climate protest since Covid-19 hit. In Wellington, about 5000 people marched to parliament while chanting and obstructing traffic and basically having a lot of fun.
