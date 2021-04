The Quote Of the Day - P. Kropotkin

Thursday April 22, 2021 by Ilan Shalif

Who will respond to the challenge?

"No struggle can be crowned with success unless it offers itself a clear and unambiguous formulation of its purpose. No destruction of the dominant order of things is possible if at the time of the overthrow or the struggle that leads to the overthrow, there is not alive in the mind the idea of ​​what will replace what must be destroyed. But neither is a theoretical critique of existing conditions possible if the critic does not have in mind a more or less specific picture of what will replace the existing situation. The ideal, the perception of something better, is formed, consciously or unconsciously, in the mind of anyone who criticizes social institutions. This is even more true for the man of action. " P. Kropotkin