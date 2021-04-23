user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Aotearoa / Pacific Islands

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Aotearoa / Pacific Islands | Environment

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Environment

imageLas llamas de la Amazonía y el avance del capitalismo. 02:04 Sep 10 0 comments

textHow Emissions Trading at Paris Climate Talks Has Set Us Up For Failure 17:04 Dec 17 0 comments

textNotre Dame des Landes: una Larzac bretone 16:58 Nov 08 4 comments

textLos verdaderos intereses dentro del Ministerio de Minas y Energía de Colombia 18:15 Mar 06 0 comments

textHow Much Change on Climate Change? 22:06 Jul 02 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by LAMA

imageMovie Review: TWO DISTANT STRANGERS (2020) 0 comments

imageBook Review: Salvador Puig Antich 0 comments

imageMovie Review: 'Alone in Berlin' (2016) 0 comments

Recent Articles about Aotearoa / Pacific Islands Environment

Wellington Climate Strike Report Apr 23 21 by AWSM

Can Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa NZ help save the world? Mar 13 19 by AWSM

Origin of the Housing Crisis In Aotearoa/New Zealand Sep 20 15 by Kaye Richards

Rotorua Climate Strike Report

category aotearoa / pacific islands | environment | news report author Monday April 12, 2021 12:27author by LAMA - AWSM Report this post to the editors

A brief report on recent action in support of the Climate Strike in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

On 9th April about 100 mostly rangatahi came together in Rotorua as part of the nation-wide Climate Strike. This turnout has to be considered a success in a town of this size. Likewise when you factor-in that the poor weather conditions on the day did not dampen the enthusiasm of the participants.

In the beginning, the young people gathered to listen to speeches. In some cases, these came from fellow students. The event being self-managed and driven by the youth themselves was one of the positive aspects of the day. Unfortunately, there were other speeches by (admittedly, also young) politicians in the form of a local councilor and a failed candidate from the recent general election. While not hostile to the latter, the crowd gave them polite applause in each case, rather than huge cheers. Members of Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM) were present and distributed leaflets putting an alternative case to that of the professional politicians. Though most recipients didnt read the contents immediately, the only person who actively rejected a leaflet was an elderly woman.

After the speeches, the crowd began a hikoi through the main streets. The atmosphere was cheerful rather than aggressive. Most passersby were bemused by the sight of students out of school in the middle of the afternoon. Quite a few gave support by honking car horns or waving as they drove past. After gaining some attention for the issue through these interactions, the march ended near the lakefront about an hour after it had begun. The gathering dispersed, with a number of the encouraged youth feeling it had been a worthwhile effort. No doubt for many this had been their first introduction to political activity.

We at AWSM supported and participated in the days action in other locations besides Rotorua. We did so in the full understanding that our own perspective would have been new to many who joined in. This in itself made it worthwhile. More importantly, for the many young participants, this was a useful exercise in self-empowerment. Hopefully, despite attempts by professional power mongers to lead them into the dead-end of appealing to the same class that has created the worlds climate problems in the first place, some will see this positive self-activity as part of a viable future solution.

Related Link: https://libcom.org/news/rotorua-climate-strike-report-12042021
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Les victoires de l

Front page

Federasyona Çağırıyoruz!

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)

Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo

Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi

Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena

[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú

Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests

How Do We Stop a Coup?

Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης

No war on China

Women under lockdown all around the world

Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!

A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas

Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha

كل التضامن مع روج آفا

Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado

Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos

Corona  how are you?

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]