Διεθνή

Upcoming Events

Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα

Για μια αλληλέγγυα, διεθνιστική Πρωτομαγιά

category Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Saturday April 10, 2021 22:15author by Αναρχοκομμουνιστές από την Puglia

Χιλιάδες γυναίκες και άντρες, ενάντια σε κάθε εμπόδιο, υπερνικώντας τη δυσπιστία που διαποτίζει κάθε ήττα, αγωνίζονται για μία καλύτερη ζωή. Ο πεσιμισμός της λογικής αντικαθίσταται από την αισιοδοξία της θέλησης, των αναγκών, της ελπίδας, της αναζήτησης της προσωπικής αξιοπρέπειας.
Για μια αλληλέγγυα και διεθνιστική Πρωτομαγιά

Σύντροφοι και συντρόφισσες,

Ο καπιταλισμός και ο ιμπεριαλισμός, ως θριαμβευτές, χρησιμοποιούν τα καθεστωτικά Mέσα Mαζικής Eνημέρωσης προσπαθώντας, με κάθε τρόπο, να σβήσουν από τη συλλογική μνήμη την 1 Μάη.

Η κατάρρευση των καθεστώτων της Ανατολικής Ευρώπης και η απώλεια της πολιτικής ταυτότητας των μεγάλων σοσιαλιστικών χωρών, όπως η Κίνα, αφαίρεσαν από την 1 Μάη τον χαρακτήρα της επίσιμης καθεστωτικής γιορτής. -

Παράλληλα ενδυναμώνονται ο εθνικισμός και ο ρατσισμός, αυξάνονται οι συγκρούσεις και οι πόλεμοι, επικρατεί παντού η εκμετάλλευση ανθρώπου από άνθρωπο.

Χιλιάδες γυναίκες και άντρες, ενάντια σε κάθε εμπόδιο, υπερνικώντας τη δυσπιστία που διαποτίζει κάθε ήττα, αγωνίζονται για μία καλύτερη ζωή. Ο πεσιμισμός της λογικής αντικαθίσταται από την αισιοδοξία της θέλησης, των αναγκών, της ελπίδας, της αναζήτησης της προσωπικής αξιοπρέπειας.

Για όλους αυτούς τους λόγους, είναι αναγκαίο να θυμηθούμε και να ξαναδιαβάσουμε το μήνυμα που η ιστορία στέλνει σε όλους και όλες που πιστεύουν σε μια πιο δίκαιη και ανθρώπινη κοινωνία, μια κοινωνία ελεύθερων και ίσων.

Οι καινούριες τεχνολογίες μας δίνουν τη δυνατότητα να ενωθούμε, ως ελευθεριακοί, για να στείλουμε ένα μήνυμα αλληλεγγύης σε όλους αυτούς, που παρά τις διαφορετικές προσεγγίσεις και οπτική, βαδίζουν για έναν άλλον εφικτό κόσμο.

Για αυτούς τους λόγους, σας ζητάμε να καταγράψατε ένα σύντομο δικό σας μήνυμα και να μας το στείλετε. Όλοι οι χαιρετισμοί που θα λάβουμε θα αναφερθούν στη διαδικτυακή συνέλευση που είναι προγραμματισμένη για την 1 Μάη και ώρα 16:00 Ιταλική, στην τηλεματική αίθουσα του il Venerdì Libertario (https://www.gotomeet.me/Movimento13Gennaio).

Για να μας επιτραπεί μια σωστή μετάφραση της παρέμβασής σας (είτε στην Αγγλική είτε στην Ιταλική γλώσσα), σας ζητάμε, αν είναι δυνατόν, να μας αποστείλετε εκτός από την ηχογράφηση και το γραπτό κείμενο.

Η καταγραφή της εκδήλωσης θα είναι διαθέσιμη σε όλους προσεχώς. Φυσικά, είναι
καλοδεχούμενες όποιες συμβουλές και προτάσεις για να δώσουμε ζωή σε μια διεθνή πρωτομαγιά αλληλεγγύης

Μπάρι, 1 Μάρτη 2021

Αναρχοκομμουνιστές από την Puglia
Alternativa libertaria/Fdca

