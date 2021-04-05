|
We Are Calling To The Federation!
greece / turkey / cyprus | anarchist movement | press release Monday April 05, 2021 20:13 by Devrimci Anarşist Federasyon
Anarchism is a two-hundred-year struggle for justice and freedom. Anarchism opposes the relations based on Power within the individual and society, the State the enemy of the peoples, capitalism that exploits the peoples. Its reality is based on a hundred-thousand-year-old world without states against the five-thousand-year-old world with states which is full of holes with riots. Anarchism will overthrow Power and create a life without Power for justice and freedom with the power of this reality.
We are the ones who have been weaving the revolutionary anarchist struggle for 12 years. We are the ones who say Anarchism means organise. We turned what we said into action. We are experiencing an anarchist organization step by step. Instead of selfishness and competitiveness imposed on every individual in the society, we grow solidarity and sharing. Instead of obedience, we organize rebellion. We save hope from anxiety, we walk on fear with courage.
