France / Belgium / Luxemburg

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

category france / belgium / luxemburg | anti-fascism | feature author Tuesday April 06, 2021 03:45author by UCL Lyon - Union Communiste Libertaire

featured image

Roja 3 Avrel Şemî, li dem a pişt-nîwroj, êrîşekî herî nijandperest û radikal nasyonalist hatê guhartin li desten ülkücüyên faşist (Bozkurtlar) li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya li nav beşa herama Lyonê 7da.

Li Xanîyê Mezopotamya organîzasyonêkî, li alîye da xebat û armancêkî parastî ji bo salan bikartînîn li dijî İŞÎD û Erdoğan û li herama xweda azadîperest û hezêkî çanda Kurdîye.

[Ελληνικά] [English] [Français] [Turkçe]


Ew êriş hatiyê guhartin li ser rehewalen me, êrişêkî duyemîne çebuyê li mangek kemtir. Êrîşen dawî, Roja Adarê 20da hate hevdemî guhartin, dem a em li avahîhenPlume Noire bun.

Erîşen 20 Adarê da hîç kes nehêşîbu bes, Êrîşên 3 Avrelê pir canî hate guhartin, 2 kes heşîya û 2 kesî zor birîndar ketin li nav 4 mirovênda.

Êdî em çawa nikarin bibinîn ew cebr û zordatîya çeteyen faşist û hevrazbuna nijandparestîya wan, her hefte zor bi zor li te guhartin?

Sîstema Dewletîye li wir û li bajaren yen din, li alîkarîya êrîşen faşist û kesen nijandperest û nasyonalîst dikin û çarêser naxwazîn bibinîn (li ser da çalekîya roja 3 Avrel qedexê dikin ew çalêkiya ji bo baregahê hatiye awakirin ji bo dijî faşîzmê)

Ji ber wê îmkanen hatîye awakirin ji bo faşistan, ew kesan ji roj bi roj hezên xwe xurt dikin û berdewamê çalêkîyen êrîşe dikin.

Em dixwaxin ji eyalete agadar bikin: Ew beçarêserî û alîkarî ye bibe xûn û ji sîrayetê deste we bike!

Em dixwazin piştgirîyê û alîkarîyê xwe ji bo rehewalen Kurd e ra bişînîn. Em li hêzekî Antî-faşîst ji gel wene û her dem li gel we bikarbinîn û li qet nahelîn gav bawêjin paş ji ber çeteyên faşiste hemû dewletan.

Piştgirîye dijî faşîzmê, çek ê me ye!

Jüjî Mâï
author by Swarcht Katzepublication date Tue Apr 06, 2021 19:40author address author phone Report this post to the editors

In the moment that alter-selfe born in nation, wait mon in moment.

Don't law. Fight moment now.

Last.

¡Läî!

