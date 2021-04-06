user preferences

Fransa / Belçika / Lüksemburg

03 Apr Manifestation contre les violences d'extrême-droit...

Anti-faşizm

textDonald Trump: A New Emperor of the Lumpenproletariat? 12:18 Sep 25 0 comments

textThe Mass Psychopathy of Shamelessness: From Israel to the UN 06:28 Jun 13 0 comments

textThe People of India Are Taking It to the Streets 21:58 Dec 27 0 comments

textIndian Government Going to War Against Its Own People 03:29 Dec 27 0 comments

textOrigins of the Crisis: On the Coup in Bolivia 00:23 Nov 30 0 comments

Mezopotamya Evine Yapılan Saldırı Sonrası Dayanışma için Basın Açıklaması

category fransa / belçika / lüksemburg | anti-faşizm | press release author Monday April 05, 2021 19:46author by UCL Lyon - Union Communiste Libertaire


3 Nisan Cumartesi günü öğleden sonra, Lyonun 7. bölgesinde bulunan Mezopotamya Evi, aşırı sağcı ülkücülere (Bozkurtlar) mensup bir grup faşist tarafından şiddetli bir şekilde saldırıya uğradı. Mezopotamya Evi, bir yandan IŞİDe diğer yandan Erdoğana karşı uzun yıllardır mücadele eden, bölgede özgürleştirici güç olan Kürt halkının kültürel bir mekanıdır.
460_0___30_0_0_0_0_0_house_of_mesopotamia_2.jpg

Bu, yoldaşlarımızın bir aydan kısa bir süre içinde yaşadığı ikinci saldırı. Sonuncusu, 20 Martta « La Plume Noire » binamızda biz saldırıya uğradığımızda, tam olarak eşzamanlı gerçekleşti.

20 Marttaki bu saldırıda kimse zarar görmezken, 3 Nisan saldırısı daha da şiddetli oldu ve 2si ağır, 2si hafif olmak üzere dört insan yaralandı. Faşist ülkücüler, bu kez demir çubuklar, sopalar ve muştalarla saldırdı.

Artık her hafta giderek şiddetin dozunun arttığı ve karşılıksız kalan bu durumu; bu faşist iktidarın yükselişini nasıl göremeyiz?

Devlet yapılarının burada ve başka yerlerde aşırı sağcıların saldırıları karşısındaki hareketsizliği ve faşizm karşıtı kampa karşı acımasızlığı (3 nisandaki eylemi yasaklamak ve saldırı sırasında bir basın toplantısına karşı büyük çaplı polis konuşlandırması yapmak gibi) her türlü faşist deliliğe imkan tanıyor.

Bu serbestlikten yararlanan faşistler, gittikçe daha sık ve güçlü bir şekilde eylemlere girişiyorlar.

Eyaleti doğrudan bu tehlikeye karşı uyarıyoruz: Bu rahatlığınızla çok yakında ellerinize kan bulaşacak!

Kürt yoldaşlarımızla desteğimizi ve dayanışmamızı ifade ediyoruz. Anti-faşist mücadelede yanınızda olacağız ve sizin gibi tüm devletlerin faşistlerine karşı hiçbir geri adım atmayacağız.

Faşizme karşı dayanışma bizim silahımızdır!

