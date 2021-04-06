user preferences

Communiqué de soutien après lattaque de la maison de la Mésopotamie

category france / belgique / luxembourg | anti-fascisme | communiqué de presse author Monday April 05, 2021 19:41author by UCL Lyon - Union Communiste Libertaire

Samedi 3 avril dans laprès-midi, la Maison de la Mésopotamie située dans le 7e arrondissement de Lyon, a été violemment attaquée par un groupe de fascistes appartenant aux Loups Gris (extrême-droite turque).
La Maison de la Mésopotamie est un lieu culturel de la communauté kurde, force émancipatrice forte qui se bat depuis de nombreuses années contre Daech dun côté et Erdogan de lautre.
460_0___30_0_0_0_0_0_house_of_mesopotamia.jpg

Il sagit de la deuxième attaque que nos camarades ont à essuyer en moins dun mois. La dernière ayant eu lieu simultanément à celle que nous avons nous-mêmes subie le 20 mars dernier, lors de lattaque de notre local La Plume Noire.

Cette attaque du 20 mars navait pas fait de blessés, celle du 3 avril, plus violente encore, a fait 2 blessés graves et 2 légers parmi les Kurdes. Cette fois ci, les Loups Gris ont attaqué lourdement armés de barres de fer, battes et de poings américains.

Comment ne pas voir la montée en puissance fasciste qui sexprime à présent toutes les semaines dans nos vies, de plus en plus violemment, et en toute impunité ?

Linaction des structures dÉtat face à lextrême-droite dici et dailleurs, et son acharnement contre le camp antifasciste (interdiction de la manifestation du 3 avril et déploiement policier denvergure contre une conférence de presse au moment de lattaque) laisse le champ libre à toutes les folies.

Profitant de cette toute puissance, les fascistes frappent de plus en plus souvent et de plus en plus fort.

Nous alertons directement la Préfecture sur ce danger : par votre complaisance, vous aurez très prochainement du sang sur les mains !

Nous exprimons tout notre soutien et notre solidarité auprès de nos camarades kurdes. Nous serons avec vous dans la lutte antifasciste, et comme vous nous ne ne cédérons aucun pouce de terrain face aux fascistes de tout pays.

Face au fascisme, la solidarité est notre arme !

