|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα
No upcoming events.
David Graeber, anthropologist and author of Bullshit Jobs, dies aged 59 00:24 Sep 06 0 comments
Poder e Governação 02:58 May 17 0 comments
Against Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 0 comments
"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments
El Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Anarsist Federasyon
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος Αναρχικό κίνημα
Τοποθέτηση σ ... Dec 24 20
Για όσα δεν εί&... Dec 20 20
Yaşasın 1 Mayıs! May 01 20
Σας καλούμε στην Ομοσπονδία!
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Sunday April 04, 2021 19:31 by Anarsist Federasyon
Σας καλούμε όλους στον αγώνα για τη δικαιοσύνη και την ελευθερία, στον αγώνα για να μεταλαμπαδεύσουμε την παρακαταθήκη που δανειστήκαμε από τους συντρόφους μας στο αύριο. Σας καλούμε στον αγώνα για να καλλιεργήσουμε τον σπόρο του αναρχισμού που έχουμε στα χέρια μας στη Μεσοποταμία, την Ανατολία και την Θράκη. Σας καλούμε στην Ομοσπονδία!
Σας καλούμε στην Ομοσπονδία!
|
Front page
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests
Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης
Women under lockdown all around the world
Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!
A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas
Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha
Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado
Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos
La force des femmes change le monde