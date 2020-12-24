user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Αναρχικό κίνημα

textDavid Graeber, anthropologist and author of Bullshit Jobs, dies aged 59 00:24 Sep 06 0 comments

textPoder e Governação 02:58 May 17 0 comments

textAgainst Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 0 comments

text"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments

imageEl Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Anarsist Federasyon
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος Αναρχικό κίνημα

Τοποθέτηση σ ... Dec 24 20 by Πρωτ. Αναρχικών Αγ.Αναργύρων  Καματερού

Για όσα δεν εί&... Dec 20 20 by Ελευθεριακή Πορεία

Yaşasın 1 Mayıs! May 01 20 by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet

Σας καλούμε στην Ομοσπονδία!

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Sunday April 04, 2021 19:31author by Anarsist Federasyon Report this post to the editors

Σας καλούμε όλους στον αγώνα για τη δικαιοσύνη και την ελευθερία, στον αγώνα για να μεταλαμπαδεύσουμε την παρακαταθήκη που δανειστήκαμε από τους συντρόφους μας στο αύριο. Σας καλούμε στον αγώνα για να καλλιεργήσουμε τον σπόρο του αναρχισμού που έχουμε στα χέρια μας στη Μεσοποταμία, την Ανατολία και την Θράκη. Σας καλούμε στην Ομοσπονδία!
sitelogo1.png

Σας καλούμε στην Ομοσπονδία!

Ο αναρχισμός είναι ένας αγώνας διακοσίων χρόνων για τη δικαιοσύνη και την ελευθερία. Μάχεται ενάντια στις εξουσιαστικές σχέσεις του ατόμου και της κοινωνίας, ενάντια στο κράτος, τον εχθρό των λαών και τον καπιταλισμό που τους εκμεταλλεύεται. Η πραγματικότητά του βασίζεται σε έναν κόσμο εκατοντάδων χιλιάδων χρόνων χωρίς κράτη αντί ενός κόσμου πέντε χιλιάδων χρόνων γεμάτων εστίες επανάστασης. Ο αναρχισμός θα καταρρίψει την εξουσία με την πραγματική του δύναμη του και θα δημιουργήσει μια ζωή χωρίς εξουσία για τη δικαιοσύνη και την ελευθερία.

Είμαστε αυτοί που υφαίνουμε εδώ και 12 χρόνια τον επαναστατικό αναρχικό αγώνα σε αυτό τον τόπο. Αυτοί που λένε ότι αναρχισμός σημαίνει οργάνωση. Κάναμε τα λόγια μας δράση. Επιχειρούμε βήμα-βήμα μια αναρχική οργάνωση. Αντί του ατομικισμού και ανταγωνισμού που επιβάλλεται σε κάθε άνθρωπο στην κοινωνία, προτάσσουμε την αλληλεγγύη και την κοινοκτημοσύνη. Απέναντι στην υποταγή, οργανώνουμε την εξέγερση. Διασώζουμε την ελπίδα διώχνει το άγχος, προχωράμε με θάρρος ενάντια στο φόβο.

Μαχόμαστε ενάντια στο κράτος. Κράτος σημαίνει αδικία. Αυτή την αδικία θα γκρεμίσουμε. Είμαστε Αρμένιοι, Κούρδοι, Λαζοί Δεν είμαστε μειοψηφία, είμαστε πολλοί, είμαστε οι λαοί κατασφαγιάστηκαν στην αναμέτρησή τους με το κράτος. Είμαστε εργάτες που παλεύουμε ενάντια στα αφεντικά. Ο αγώνας κάθε εργάτη είναι και δικός μας αγώνας. Είμαστε σε διαμάχη με την αρσενική κυριαρχία. Είμαστε γυναίκες σε διαμάχη με την πατριαρχία. Είμαστε τα χρώματα του ουράνιου τόξου ενάντια στο γκρι της αρσενικής κυριαρχίας. Είμαστε η αρμονία του δέντρου με το ρυάκι, του λιονταριού με την γαζέλα. Είμαστε σε διαμάχη με τον καπιταλισμό, από τον οποίο πηγάζει η οικολογική ζωή. Είμαστε οι νέοι που αγωνίζονται για την ελευθερία τους ενάντια στην αιχμαλωσία. Είμαστε αυτοί που παλεύουν με τη δύναμη της νεολαίας μας. Εμείς, οι επαναστάτες αναρχικοί είμαστε αυτοί που μοιραζόμαστε και δείχνουμε την αλληλεγγύη μας σε κάθε δρόμο, σε κάθε γειτονιά, είμαστε άνθρωποι κάθε ηλικίας, από επτά έως εβδομήντα ετών, που οργανώνουμε τον αναρχισμό.

Οργανώσαμε τον αγώνα μας, σε κάθε πεδίο του αγώνα, χωρίς να ιεραρχήσουμε μια αδικία έναντι μιας άλλης. Και ο αγώνας μας συνεχίζεται. Κάθε μέρα που περνάει, ο αναρχισμός οργανώνεται στον τόπο μας. Οι σχέσεις διευρύνονται σε διαφορετικές περιοχές, ισχυροποιούνται. Τώρα, αντικρύζουμε την πραγματικότητα στην οποία μας οδήγησαν τα τελευταία 12 χρόνια.

Οι σχέσεις μεταξύ των οργανώσεων στην Άγκυρα και την Κωνσταντινούπολη που λειτούργησαν με την αρχή της αλληλεγγύης, δεν μπορούν να ικανοποιήσουν τις ανάγκες του αγώνα που φουντώνει. Αύριο θα συναντήσουμε παρόμοιες καταστάσεις και σε άλλες περιοχές. Μία παρόμοια ανάγκη είναι η αναγκαιότητα ενδυνάμωσης των δεσμών μεταξύ των ανεξάρτητων αναρχικών προσπαθειών. Αισθανόμαστε την ανάγκη να δημιουργήσουμε ομοσπονδιακές σχέσεις για να εκπληρώσουμε τις απαιτήσεις και να διευρύνουμε τον αγώνα μας ακόμα περισσότερο. Ο οργανωμένος αναρχισμός αποτελεί την παράδοσή μας, όπως καταδεικνύουν οι εκατοντάδες ομοσπονδίες που δημιουργήθηκαν σε κάθε γωνιά του κόσμου στην ιστορία των 200 χρόνων του. Ναι, η Ομοσπονία είναι η πραγματικότητα που αντικρύζουμε σήμερα.

Εμείς οι Anarşist Gençlik (Αναρχική Νεολαία), Karala, Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet (Επαναστατική Αναρχική Δράση), Lise Anarşist Faaliyet (Σχολική Αναρχική Δράση) και Meydan Gazetesi (εφημερίδα Μεϋντάν), λέμε πως θα συνεχίσουμε αυτόν τον αγώνα με την Επαναστατική Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία από δω και στο εξής προκειμένου να δημιουργήσουμε έναν ελεύθερο κόσμο κοινοκτημοσύνης και αλληλεγγύης.

Σας καλούμε όλους στον αγώνα για τη δικαιοσύνη και την ελευθερία, στον αγώνα για να μεταλαμπαδεύσουμε την παρακαταθήκη που δανειστήκαμε από τους συντρόφους μας στο αύριο. Σας καλούμε στον αγώνα για να καλλιεργήσουμε τον σπόρο του αναρχισμού που έχουμε στα χέρια μας στη Μεσοποταμία, την Ανατολία και την Θράκη. Σας καλούμε στην Ομοσπονδία!

3 Απρίλη 2021

https://anarsistfederasyon.org/

Related Link: https://landandfreedom.gr/el/diethni/329-anakoinosi-tis-devrimci-anarsist-federasyon-sas-kaloyme-stin-omospondia
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Les victoires de l

Front page

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)

Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo

Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi

Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena

[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú

Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests

How Do We Stop a Coup?

Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης

No war on China

Women under lockdown all around the world

Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!

A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas

Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha

كل التضامن مع روج آفا

Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado

Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos

Corona  how are you?

La force des femmes change le monde

Suriyedeki Savaş Büyüyor

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]