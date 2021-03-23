|
Επίθεση φασιστών στην UCL Λυών
Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο | Αντιφασισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Monday March 22, 2021 21:05 by Union Communiste Libertaire - Anarkismo
Από τη μεριά μας, συνεχίζουμε να απαιτούμε το κλείσιμο των φασιστικών στεκιών και ειδικά εκείνων των identitaires (βλ. Génération Identitaire). Θα σας ενημερώσουμε άμεσα για τις δράσεις που βλέπουμε ως πολιτική απάντηση σε αυτήν την επίθεση.
Ανακοίνωση της Union Communiste Libertaire για την επίθεση φασιστών στα τοπικά γραφεία της στη Λυών
