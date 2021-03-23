user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο | Αντιφασισμός

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Αντιφασισμός

textDonald Trump: A New Emperor of the Lumpenproletariat? 12:18 Sep 25 0 comments

textThe Mass Psychopathy of Shamelessness: From Israel to the UN 06:28 Jun 13 0 comments

textThe People of India Are Taking It to the Streets 21:58 Dec 27 0 comments

textIndian Government Going to War Against Its Own People 03:29 Dec 27 0 comments

textOrigins of the Crisis: On the Coup in Bolivia 00:23 Nov 30 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Union Communiste Libertaire

imageRentrée scolaire sous le signe de la mobilisation 0 comments

imageMétro, boulot, tombeau : le nouveau confinement 0 comments

imageNice : la spirale de la terreur ne brisera pas nos solidarités 0 comments

Recent Articles about Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο Αντιφασισμός

Fuera el fascismo de los barrios! NO PASARÁN Mar 23 21 by Unions Communiste Libertaire

Fascist attacks will not stop us! Mar 23 21 by Unions Communiste Libertaire

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas ! Mar 23 21 by Groupe de Lyon

Επίθεση φασιστών στην UCL Λυών

category Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο | Αντιφασισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Monday March 22, 2021 21:05author by Union Communiste Libertaire - Anarkismo Report this post to the editors

Από τη μεριά μας, συνεχίζουμε να απαιτούμε το κλείσιμο των φασιστικών στεκιών και ειδικά εκείνων των identitaires (βλ. Génération Identitaire). Θα σας ενημερώσουμε άμεσα για τις δράσεις που βλέπουμε ως πολιτική απάντηση σε αυτήν την επίθεση.
1.jpg

Ανακοίνωση της Union Communiste Libertaire για την επίθεση φασιστών στα τοπικά γραφεία της στη Λυών

Παρακάτω παραθέτουμε την ανακοίνωση που εξέδωσε η Union Communiste Libertaire αναφορικά με την επίθεση που δέχτηκαν τα τοπικά γραφεία της στη Λυών από ομάδα φασιστών το Σάββατο 20/3:

Το βιβλιοπωλείο μας, La Plume Noire (Μαύρο Φτερό), που βρίσκεται στην οδό rue Diderot 8, αποτέλεσε και πάλι στόχο επίθεσης από περίπου πενήντα κουκουλωμένους και οπλισμένους φασίστες. Η επίθεση έγινε στις 2 μ.μ. κατά το άνοιγμα του βιβλιοπωλείου και του συλλόγου PESE για τη συλλογή αγαθών βασικών αναγκών.

Περίπου 10 άτομα ήταν μέσα τη στιγμή της επίθεσης. Η επίθεση ήταν δειλή, βίαιη, όπως άλλωστε και η ακροδεξιά στη Λυών. Ευτυχώς, υπήρξαν μόνο υλικές ζημιές και ελπίζουμε ότι όσοι παρευρίσκονταν στο βιβλιοπωλείο θα ανακάμψουν γρήγορα από αυτήν την επίθεση.

Δεν υπάρχει αμφιβολία για την προέλευση της επίθεσης. Πρόκειται, πράγματι, για την ακροδεξιά της Λυών, ιδίως εκείνου του κομματιού που συνδέεται με τους ναζί χούλιγκαν των γηπέδων. Τα συνθήματα που ακούγονται στα βίντεο και ο ναζιστικός χαιρετισμός δεν αφήνουν περιθώρια αμφιβολίας. Αυτή η επίθεση συνδέεται αδιαμφισβήτητα με τη διάλυση του Génération Identitaire (λευκή εθνικιστική, φασιστική οργάνωση) και με το κοινό μας αίτημα με άλλες οργανώσεις για το κλείσιμο του φασιστικού στεκιού τους la Τraboule και του γυμναστηρίου τους lagogé.

Αντιθέτως, για άλλη μια φορά μένουμε έκπληκτοι (στην πραγματικότητα όχι τόσο πολύ) με την ευκολία με την οποία 50 ένοπλοι φασίστες με κουκούλες μπορούν να διασχίσουν πολλές γειτονιές της πόλης, να επιτεθούν σε ένα στέκι στις 14:00, το μεσημέρι του Σαββάτου και να διαφύγουν χωρίς να ενοχληθούν από τις αστυνομικές αρχές. Ακούσαμε, ακόμη, και από την αστυνομία ότι η ομάδα των 50 φασιστών παρακολουθήθηκε μέσω των καμερών παρακολούθησης, αλλά δεν συνελήφθησαν, επειδή ο αριθμός τους δεν ήταν αρκετά μεγάλος!

Όπως και το 2016, αλλά και τον Δεκέμβριο του 2020 (επίθεση σε εθελοντές του PESE μπροστά στο La Plume Noire), κατατέθηκε καταγγελία. Δεν ελπίζουμε σε κάτι μέσα από αυτό, αλλά ήταν μια απαραίτητη κίνηση, για να ανοίξουμε ξανά το συντομότερο δυνατό. Στεκόμαστε πάντα όρθιοι και δεν πρόκειται να σταματήσουμε να αγωνιζόμαστε. Θα συνεχίσουμε να διαδίδουμε τα ιδανικά και τις ιδέες μας μέσω του βιβλιοπωλείου μας La Plume Noire.

Από τη μεριά μας, συνεχίζουμε να απαιτούμε το κλείσιμο των φασιστικών στεκιών και ειδικά εκείνων των identitaires (βλ. Génération Identitaire). Θα σας ενημερώσουμε άμεσα για τις δράσεις που βλέπουμε ως πολιτική απάντηση σε αυτήν την επίθεση.

Θα βρεθούμε και πάλι σύντομα στους αγώνες! Ο φασισμός δε θα περάσει!

Union Communiste Libertaire

*Ελληνική μετάφραση: https://www.alerta.gr/archives/16616

2.jpg

ucllogo2021800x640.jpg

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Les victoires de l

Front page

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)

Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo

Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi

Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena

[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú

Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests

How Do We Stop a Coup?

Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης

No war on China

Women under lockdown all around the world

Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!

A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas

Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha

كل التضامن مع روج آفا

Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado

Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos

Corona  how are you?

La force des femmes change le monde

Suriyedeki Savaş Büyüyor

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]