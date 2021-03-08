user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

International

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

International | Gender

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Gender

textLa apropiación patriarcal del discurso feminista 17:45 Feb 16 0 comments

text[South Africa] Health Care Forum calls on working class women to boycott the National Gender Summit 08:34 Oct 27 0 comments

textCómo se convirtió la prostitución en la profesión más moderna del mundo 17:57 Dec 26 0 comments

textHow the West Undermined Womens Rights in the Arab World 16:33 Feb 02 0 comments

textErotismo y miseria mercantilizada 15:58 Dec 22 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Various anarchist organisations

image100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight! 0 comments

imageInternational Statement for the liberation of the political prisoners,... 0 comments

imageInternational statement of solidarity with the 51 anti-fascists who we... 0 comments

Recent Articles about International Gender

CONTRO LOPPRESSIONE PATRIARCALE E LO SFRUTTAMENTO CAPITALISTA: NESSUN... Mar 08 21 by Varie organizzazioni anarchiche

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna e... Mar 08 21 by Vários organizaciones anarquistas

Contre l'oppression patriarcale et l'oppression capitaliste : personne... Mar 08 21 by Diverses organisations anarchistes

Against patriarchal oppression and capitalist exploitation: No one is alone!

category international | gender | press release author Monday March 08, 2021 02:57author by Various anarchist organisations - Various anarchist organisations Report this post to the editors

Statement on International Working Womens Day 2021

Today, March 8, we commemorate International Working Women's Day, a historic date on which we raise the struggle for the political, social, economic, and sexual rights of women, lesbians, and transgender people of the oppressed classes. Today, we aim to put an end to the systematic violence of patriarchy and support the revolutionary workers', popular and anti-colonial struggle. First proposed by a group of socialist women at the Second International Conference of Socialist Women in 1910 in Copenhagen, the day was initially intended to promote women's civil rights. Later, it became a day of agitation, mobilization, protest, and strike for the lives and liberty of women and dissidents of the gender system across the globe. From the protest for women's labor and political rights in the industrial states at the beginning of the 20th century to the revolt for bread and peace by working women that began, along with other strikes and demonstrations, the Russian Revolution of February 1917, March 8 as International Women's Day was slowly consolidated through the active struggle of working-class women. Therefore, we rescue such great attainment that allows us to remember the achievements of the feminist movement against patriarchal oppression. March 8 also allows us to appropriate the debates and proposals our predecessors had and build spaces that enable us to raise our voices against the injustices and violence of this capitalist, patriarchal and colonialist, system of domination.
8menglish.png

Against patriarchal oppression and capitalist exploitation: No one is alone!

Statement on International Working Womens Day 2021

Today, March 8, we commemorate International Working Women's Day, a historic date on which we raise the struggle for the political, social, economic, and sexual rights of women, lesbians, and transgender people of the oppressed classes. Today, we aim to put an end to the systematic violence of patriarchy and support the revolutionary workers', popular and anti-colonial struggle. First proposed by a group of socialist women at the Second International Conference of Socialist Women in 1910 in Copenhagen, the day was initially intended to promote women's civil rights. Later, it became a day of agitation, mobilization, protest, and strike for the lives and liberty of women and dissidents of the gender system across the globe. From the protest for women's labor and political rights in the industrial states at the beginning of the 20th century to the revolt for bread and peace by working women that began, along with other strikes and demonstrations, the Russian Revolution of February 1917, March 8 as International Women's Day was slowly consolidated through the active struggle of working-class women. Therefore, we rescue such great attainment that allows us to remember the achievements of the feminist movement against patriarchal oppression. March 8 also allows us to appropriate the debates and proposals our predecessors had and build spaces that enable us to raise our voices against the injustices and violence of this capitalist, patriarchal and colonialist, system of domination.

The international commemorative day has had multiple banners of struggle that vary in each territory and time. Highlighting among them there's the struggle for suffrage and equal pay, the recognition of care work and other tasks relegated to the private sphere performed mostly by women, the struggle for the decriminalization and legalization of abortion and access to contraceptives, and the abolition of gender-based violence materialized in high numbers of sexual abuse, femicides, and transfeminicides, among others. We also highlight the date as a space for women and dissidents that have historically allowed the organizational articulation of the feminist movement. Lately, and has been characterized by massive mobilizations, most recently by the International Women's Strike with beginning in Spain, the #NiUnaMenos movement in Argentina and Latin America, and the struggle for legal, safe and free abortion in countries around the world. Today we, working women, experience, on the front line, the social and economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which uncovered types of violence and patriarchal domination often made invisible as the exploitation of feminine labor in the private sphere and subordination to the male figure within it. COVID-19 also facilitated the resurgence of domestic violence, harassment, and the increase in cases of femicides, transfeminicides, and sexual abuse due to confinement, which is why we mobilize on March 8 with such heartfelt urgency. However, while we recognize the importance of the feminist struggle in our times, we are aware, and therefore reject, the existence of white, bourgeois, and binary "feminism" that seeks to become hegemonic to the detriment of the oppressed. Thus, we raise, out of our social and grassroots organizations, disputes against patriarchal oppression from below and through direct action. We are also alert of the influence of the State on this plurality of currents present within feminism which seeks to accommodate the struggles and demands of working women within its institutions, to corset them in its machinery.

On the commemoration date, we also stress the importance of women and dissidents in the struggle for the rights of the working class and those oppressed by the system of capitalist domination, highlighting the activism of militants such as Teresa Claramunt, Luisa Capetillo, Lucia Sánchez, and Virginia Bolten, for the rights of women and dissidents, for the curbing of environmental exploitation, for the abolition of the State and the end of all oppressions, looking at the revolutionary transformation of reality. Thus, through mutual support, class solidarity, and collective care, and through the critique of the construction of a political theory based on traditional hierarchical, binary, and exclusionary conceptions of gender too, we fight for socialism and freedom for all. Therefore, we commemorate March 8 as a day of the revolutionary struggle for our emancipation that, as Emma Goldman wrote in The Tragedy of Woman's Emancipation (1906): "Should make it possible for women to be human in the truest sense. Everything within her that craves assertion and activity should reach its fullest expression; all artificial barriers should be broken, and the road towards greater freedom cleared of every trace of centuries of submission and slavery"

For the liberation of the oppressed,
Long live those who struggle!

☆ Alternativa Libertaria/ Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici (AL/FdCA)  Italy
☆ Anarchist Communist Group (ACG)  Britain
☆ Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία - Anarchist Federation  Greece
☆ Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM)  Aotearoa/New Zealand
☆ Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (CAB)  Brazil
☆ Die Plattform - Anarchakommunistische Organisation  Germany
☆ Embat - Organització Llibertària de Catalunya  Catalonia
☆ Federación Anarquista de Rosario (FAR)  Argentina
☆ Federación Anarquista de Santiago (FAS)  Chile
☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya (FAU)  Uruguay
☆ Grupo Libertario Vía Libre  Colombia
☆ Libertäre Aktion  Switzerland
☆ Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)  Australia
☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba (OAC)  Argentina
☆ Organización Anarquista de Tucumán (OAT)  Argentina
☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire (OSL)  Switzerland
☆ Union Communiste Libertaire (UCL)  France
☆ Workers Solidarity Movement (WSM)  Ireland
☆ Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front (ZACF)  South Africa

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

Front page

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)

Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo

Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi

Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena

[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú

Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests

How Do We Stop a Coup?

Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης

No war on China

Women under lockdown all around the world

Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!

A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas

Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha

كل التضامن مع روج آفا

Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado

Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos

Corona  how are you?

La force des femmes change le monde

Suriyedeki Savaş Büyüyor

The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq

Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]