Movie Review: 'Alone in Berlin' (2016)
netherlands / germany / austria | anti-fascism | review Thursday February 18, 2021 15:40 by LAMA - Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM)
Review of a movie about resistance in Nazi Germany.
Nazi Germany continues to be a rich topic for filmmakers. There are many complex aspects to that regime and its history. This means it can be approached in many ways from comedy to serious drama. Alone in Berlin (2016) is an example of the latter. It fits within a subset of movies that address opposition to the Nazis. In this case, the source material is a 1947 book that covers the non-fiction activities of Otto and Elise Hampel. They were a working-class couple, here named Otto (Brendan Gleeson) and Anna Quangel (Emma Thompson). Some changes have been made in the fictionalising of the story. In the movie, the couple becomes engaged in their independent resistance work in reaction to news of the death of their son. He is killed at the very start of the film while serving as a soldier. The husband works as a foreman in a small industrial workshop. He takes it upon himself to initiate opposition via the writing of postcards with defiant slogans upon them, leaving them on the steps of public offices and other places. Soon the police are on their case. Thats the plot.
