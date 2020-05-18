|
Serious Concern at Escalating State Xenophobia in South Africa May 18 20
Tearing racism up from its capitalist roots: An African anarchist-comm... Aug 10 18
One Year after the 2015 Grahamstown Riots against Foreign Traders Dec 15 16
Movie Review: A United Kingdom (2016)
southern africa | migration / racism | review Thursday January 14, 2021 18:27 by LAMA - AWSM
A review of a movie about a cross-cultural marriage with political implications.
Love knows no borders. Thats one of the main messages of A United Kingdom. This is a film based on the true story of Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), the heir to the kingdom of Bechuanaland (modern Botswana), and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white clerical worker from London. The couple wanted to get married and faced a series of challenges to this from family and the powers-that-be in both countries.
