|
user preferences
New Events
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia | Anarchist movement
No upcoming events.
David Graeber, anthropologist and author of Bullshit Jobs, dies aged 59 00:24 Sep 06 0 comments
Poder e Governação 02:58 May 17 0 comments
Against Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 0 comments
"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments
El Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Anarchist Communists Meanjin
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Indonesia / Philippines / Australia Anarchist movement
Celebration of Jack Grancharoff's life Jun 20 16
MAY DAY 2016 May 01 16
Anarchism in Indonesia Jan 29 15
Formation of Anarchist Communists Meanjin
indonesia / philippines / australia | anarchist movement | press release Wednesday January 06, 2021 19:10 by Anarchist Communists Meanjin
In Brisbane, Australia
The struggle for a new world has been a long one and has been contributed to by countless individuals and organisations in that time. While the path often seems long and sometimes hopeless we believe that a new world is not just possible, but necessary for our survival. We hope that with this new organisation we like so many before us can play a part in making this vision become reality.
Formation of Anarchist Communists Meanjin
|
Front page
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests
Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης
Women under lockdown all around the world
Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!
A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas
Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha
Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado
Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos
La force des femmes change le monde
The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq
Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France
Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)
[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre
[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils