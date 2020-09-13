|
|
War crimes
indonesia / philippines / australia | imperialism / war | opinion / analysis Monday January 04, 2021 16:55 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo macg1984 at yahoo dot com dot au
In these circumstances, the military effort in Afghanistan quickly became an occupation. All Afghan civilians were the enemy, unless they were known tools of the occupiers. And so the fighting age males were deemed fair game. Imperialist war cannot be waged justly, so the political decisions of John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard and other Prime Ministers made the crimes of the soldiers on the ground inevitable. The soldiers named in the secret version of the report deserve to be in the dock, but so do their political masters.
War crimes
