Décès dAlexandre Skirda, historien et militant anarchiste

À la suite dune longue maladie, mercredi 23 décembre notre ami, notre compagnon Alexandre Skirda nous a quittés à lâge de 78 ans. Est-il allé sur les rives du Dniepr rejoindre Nestor Makhno, descendant de Cosaques zaporogues comme lui ?



Son intérêt pour cette région et sa connaissance de la langue lui avaient permis de connaître le mouvement révolutionnaire paysan du sud de lUkraine, héritier de plusieurs siècles de pratique de la démocratie directe. Dans des livres tel Nestor Makhno, le cosaque libertaire, la lutte pour les soviets libres en Ukraine 1917-1921, il montre comment dans cette période la création de communes libres visait à établir une société sans État, puis la façon dont lÉtat bolchevik les a détruites, après avoir éliminé lArmée révolutionnaire insurrectionnelle ukrainienne, qui avait pourtant permis de vaincre les armées blanches.



Encore aujourdhui le nom dAlexandre Skirda fait frémir la majorité des militants trotskistes, qui ne lui pardonnent pas davoir révélé la manière dont larmée rouge, envoyée par Trotski, avait écrasé la Commune de Kronstadt, qui souhaitait pour la Russie une démocratie directe, fédéraliste, et déclarait le 8 mars 1921 : « Cest ici à Kronstadt quest posée la première pierre de la IIIe Révolution opposée à lordre bureaucratique des bolcheviks, laissant derrière la dictature du Parti communiste, des tchékas et du capitalisme dÉtat ». En publiant Kronstadt 1921: soviets libres contre dictature de parti, il exauçait longtemps après le souhait de Stépan Pétrichenko, président du Comité révolutionnaire provisoire de Kronstadt : « Ils peuvent fusiller les Kronstadiens, mais ils ne pourront jamais fusiller la vérité de Kronstadt ».



Ses recherches lui ont permis décrire plusieurs livres sur cet événement historique, qui ont été lobjet de traductions dans divers pays et de nombreuses rééditions, enrichies par de nouveaux documents. Il a récemment traduit et présenté Kronstadt dans la révolution russe dEfim Yartchouk, inédit jusque-là. Celui-ci, un des principaux animateurs des anarchistes de Kronstadt, décrit ce quil a vécu et dédie son ouvrage « à ceux qui versèrent leur sang lors de la révolution de 1905 pour lémancipation complète du prolétariat du joug du capital et de lautorité. À ceux qui luttèrent en février et en juillet 1917 contre les maîtres du monde. À ceux qui sétant laissé abuser par les slogans de lÉtat prolétarien levèrent bientôt les armes contre les nouveaux maîtres, les bolcheviks. À la mémoire de ceux qui périrent sur la route menant à la Société des hommes libres : lanarchie ».



Ayant eu loccasion dapprocher la montagne de documents alimentant ses livres, ceux évoqués ici nen étant quune partie, nous avons pu mesurer limportance de son travail historique pour révéler ce qui a été longtemps occulté  aussi bien par les « blancs » que par les « rouges »  sur une révolution qui a eu des conséquences, pendant des dizaines dannées, sur le mouvement ouvrier de nombreux pays.



Nous noublierons pas Alexandre Skirda, lhistorien incontournable de la révolution russe, et aussi le militant anarchiste qui, dès les années 1960, animait le Groupe détudes et action anarchiste.



« Les morts vivent et avec eux, les rêves qui les ont portés »

Gustav Landauer.



