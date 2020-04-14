user preferences

Recent Articles about Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα Αναρχικό κίνημα

Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado Apr 14 20 by Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira

Λατινοαμερι_... Dec 16 19 by FAU/CAB/FAR

Para una teoría de la estrategia May 21 18 by Coordinadora Anarquista Brasilera (CAB)

Βραζιλία: 14 χρόνια Rusga Libertaria

category Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Sunday November 22, 2020 19:00author by Rusga Libertaria - Anarkismo

Στην οικοδόμηση του οργανωμένου αναρχισμού

Ενάντια σε όλες τις αδικίες και τις κυριαρχίες που επιβάλλονται μέσω του καπιταλισμού και της ρατσιστικής και πατριαρχικής κοινωνικής δομής ... συνεχίζουμε να δρούμε στους αγώνες των κάτω, από κοινού με τους καταπιεσμένους ... βαδίζοντας με σταθερά βήματα προς μια άλλη κοινωνία ... ακολουθούμε τον οργανωμένο αναρχισμό του ειδικού, λατινοαμερικάνικου πλαισίου με: ηθική, δέσμευση, αλληλεγγύη, οργάνωση και αντίσταση ... για τη συμβολή στην οικοδόμηση ισχυρών λαών, για τη λαϊκή εξουσία ... προς τον ελευθεριακό σοσιαλισμό!
rusga_libertaria.jpg

Βραζιλία: 14 χρόνια Rusga Libertaria

Σταθερά βήματα στην οικοδόμηση του οργανωμένου αναρχισμού στο Mato-Grosso

Συνεχίζουμε για μια ακόμα χρονιά να είμαστε πεπεισμένοι για τις ιδεολογικές και προγραμματικές μας αρχές, κάτω από σκληρή και βίαιη αντιπαράθεση με όλα όσα κυριαρχούν σε βάρος μας. Ακολουθούμε το δρόμο μας άλλον ένα χρόνο, πεπεισμένοι ότι βαδίζουμε σύμφωνα προς έναν πιο σωστό δρόμο, ακόμη και στο παρον ολοένα και πιο άθλιο πλαίσιο. Βρισκόμαστε εδώ άλλον ένα χρόνο, σταθεροί στο φύτεμα ανθεκτικών σπόρων ώστε να συμβάλλουμε στην οικοδόμηση ισχυρών λαϊκών κινημάτων για τη Λαϊκή Εξουσία.

Όταν μιλάμε για Λαϊκή Εξουσία, για εμάς η λαϊκή εξουσία στοχεύει στην καταστροφή του καπιταλισμού, του κράτους και των σχέσεων κυριαρχίας γενικά, αντικαθιστώντας τις με μια νέα δομή εξουσίας, που δημιουργήθηκε από τους χώρους στέγασης, εργασίας και σπουδών. Επομένως, οι επιμέρους αγώνες μπορούν να ενοποιηθούν μόνο μέσω μιας επαναστατικής διαδικασίας. (CAB, 2012). Δεν θα ληφθεί μέσω εκλογών, επιλογής εκπροσώπων μέσω των δρόμων του κράτους. Ούτε μέσω της επιλογής του λιγότερο χειρότερου ούτε ως μια αντιφασιστικής ψήφου. Πρέπει να υπάρχει σταθερότητα στην επιδίωξη της οικοδόμησης ενός ισχυρού, οργανωμένου, μαχητικού λαικού κινήματος με αλληλεγγύη και ταξική ανεξαρτησία, για άμεση δημοκρατία και μέσω της άμεσης δράσης ... Θα συνεχίσουμε αυτή τη διαδικασία σε μια προσπάθεια να σβήσουμε τις πυρκαγιές που συνεχίζουν να καταστρέφουν τα δικαιώματα που κατακτήθηκαν από τους καταπιεσμένους αυτού του Συστήματος αδικιών - κοινωνικών οικονομικών, οικολογικών, εθνοτικών / φυλετικών, φύλου κ.λπ.

Ενάντια σε όλες τις αδικίες και τις κυριαρχίες που επιβάλλονται μέσω του καπιταλισμού και της ρατσιστικής και πατριαρχικής κοινωνικής δομής ... συνεχίζουμε να δρούμε στους αγώνες των κάτω, από κοινού με τους καταπιεσμένους ... βαδίζοντας με σταθερά βήματα προς μια άλλη κοινωνία ... ακολουθούμε τον οργανωμένο αναρχισμό του ειδικού, λατινοαμερικάνικου πλαισίου με: ηθική, δέσμευση, αλληλεγγύη, οργάνωση και αντίσταση ... για τη συμβολή στην οικοδόμηση ισχυρών λαών, για τη λαϊκή εξουσία ... προς τον ελευθεριακό σοσιαλισμό!

Η 18 Νοέμβρη 2016, ήταν το ορόσημο των 10 χρόνων ύπαρξής μας, ήταν η επιλεγμένη ημερομηνία για τη μνήμη και το στερέωμα της γέννησής μας ... Ημερομηνία που σηματοδοτεί στην ιστορία την Αναρχική Εξέγερση του 1918, στο Ρίο ντε Τζανέιρο, και επίσης τη γέννηση άλλων αδελφών οργανώσεων: FAG, Rio Grande do Sul; OASL  Ημερομηνία που σίγουρα σηματοδοτεί τους πιο ποικίλους αγώνες, αντίσταση και δημοφιλείς φυσιογνωμίες σε όλο τον κόσμο. Ημερομηνία που θα ακολουθήσουμε, φέροντας μια τέτοια επιθυμία στις καρδιές μας -όπως είπε ο Durruti- επιβεβαιώνοντας το πολιτικό μας πρόγραμμα, τη δέσμευσή μας στους αγώνες των κάτω και, πάνω απ όλα, την ιδεολογική μας σταθερότητα ενάντια στην ταξική συμφιλίωση, τον ατομικισμό και τον πολιτικό ρεφορμισμό., που καταστρέφουν τις δυνατότητες απόκτησης μεγαλύτερης εμβέλειας στους αγώνες μας: για δικαιώματα, στέγαση, εκπαίδευση, υγεία ... Ενάντια σε όλες τις αδικίες του καπιταλισμού, του κράτους και της πατριαρχίας. Συνεχίζουμε έναν άλλο χρόνο, μέρα με τη μέρα στον αγώνα, είμαστε σε πόλεμο!

Rusga Libertaria, Mato Grosso
Μέλος Βραζιλιάνικου Αναρχικού Συντονισμού (CAB)
https://rusgalibertaria.noblogs.org/

*Απόδοση: Ούτε Θεός-Ούτε Αφέντης.

