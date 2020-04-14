|
Βραζιλία: 14 χρόνια Rusga Libertaria
Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Sunday November 22, 2020 19:00 by Rusga Libertaria - Anarkismo
Στην οικοδόμηση του οργανωμένου αναρχισμού
Ενάντια σε όλες τις αδικίες και τις κυριαρχίες που επιβάλλονται μέσω του καπιταλισμού και της ρατσιστικής και πατριαρχικής κοινωνικής δομής ... συνεχίζουμε να δρούμε στους αγώνες των κάτω, από κοινού με τους καταπιεσμένους ... βαδίζοντας με σταθερά βήματα προς μια άλλη κοινωνία ... ακολουθούμε τον οργανωμένο αναρχισμό του ειδικού, λατινοαμερικάνικου πλαισίου με: ηθική, δέσμευση, αλληλεγγύη, οργάνωση και αντίσταση ... για τη συμβολή στην οικοδόμηση ισχυρών λαών, για τη λαϊκή εξουσία ... προς τον ελευθεριακό σοσιαλισμό!
Βραζιλία: 14 χρόνια Rusga Libertaria
