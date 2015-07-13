|

balkans region | anarchist movement | link to video Sunday November 22, 2020 02:11 by Li berteri - Network of Anarchists (Croatia) masa-istra at riseup dot net
A short documentary about anarchist activities in Croatia
Beating Our Heads Against the Wall It Was Worth It (2020) is a short documentary film, that depicts a period of anarchist activities in Croatia (2008-2020), with a focus on the regions of Kvarner (Quarnaro/Carnaro) and Istria, but also on a larger scale across Croatia, and other countries such as Slovenia, Italy, Greece, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain. This document illustrates years of organisation, struggle, and lengthy legal proceedings.
The photographs and graphics used in this film are from the period between 2008 and 2020. These visuals depict the student occupation of the university, street protests, workers' strikes, and visual propaganda used for various purposes. On the audio track (an interview from 2016), Radio Borba (Eng. Radio Struggle) interviews Eugen Babić after his conviction in a criminal procedure from 2014 onwards. Also included are audio clips of a protest in 2013, after which the police attacked the protesters. In this act of repression, 15 policemen were involved in the apprehension of Eugen Babić, in which others also suffered consequences, including a policeman. The focus of the radio interview is on those events.
Embedded Video Description: The whole documentary is available here (ENG and SLO subs)


