user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

North America / Mexico

img20200605wa0053.jpg 07 Jun La Lucha Negra Contra La Violencia Racial

more >>

Upcoming Events

North America / Mexico | Anti-fascism

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Anti-fascism

textThe Mass Psychopathy of Shamelessness: From Israel to the UN 06:28 Jun 13 0 comments

textThe People of India Are Taking It to the Streets 21:58 Dec 27 0 comments

textIndian Government Going to War Against Its Own People 03:29 Dec 27 0 comments

textOrigins of the Crisis: On the Coup in Bolivia 00:23 Nov 30 0 comments

textVenezuela: Un golpe que nació muerto, sin apoyo militar y mucho menos popular 21:20 May 01 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by LAMA

imageBook Review: 'For Workers' Power' 0 comments

imageMovie Review: 'SAVAGE' 0 comments

imageBook Review: 'Deciding For Ourselves' 0 comments

Recent Articles about North America / Mexico Anti-fascism

Is the Republican Party Fascist? May 27 20 by Wayne Price

Why the Jews? May 07 19 by Wayne Price

Charlottesville: The world is divided... Sep 04 17 by Anarchist Federation (Greece)

Book Review: Unflattering Photos of Fascists

category north america / mexico | anti-fascism | review author Thursday October 01, 2020 13:28author by LAMA - AWSM Report this post to the editors

Authoritarianism in Trumps America

A review of a book about the extreme-Right in the contemporary USA.
unflattering.jpg

Christopher Ketcham (Editor), Jeff Schwilk (Photographer); Paul Street (Contributor): Shane Burley (Contributor); Tizz Bee (Contributor)

Publisher: AK Press
Format: Book
Binding: pb
Pages: 88
Released: September 1, 2020
ISBN-13: 9781849353953

2020 is more than half over and maybe the United States is too. Trump seems to be working on a smooth transition of power from himself to himself regardless of any upcoming election results. Below him, society is fracturing in ways his rhetoric has welcomed and encouraged from day one of his candidacy. There has been a complex mix of influences affecting and effecting this, but undoubtedly prominent among them are various Right-Wing organisations. They have mushroomed in the dark over a number of years but have in recent times fully come to light. Its timely then that Unflattering Photos of Fascists: Authoritarianism in Trumps America has just been published. This short collection of essays and photos looks at the growth of the Ultra-Right under Trump and the interplay between them.

Though this book is certainly welcome, some criticism is required. The title is a bit misleading. Firstly, while fascism has always been a slippery term, there are some people depicted in the photos that perhaps dont qualify for the label. The inside cover actually has a lengthy and well considered disclaimer to that effect. Perhaps it would have been better to be more selective in the choice of photos or to have changed the title of the book?

Secondly, a case can be made that with one or two exceptions, the pictures arent especially unflattering. You could argue that merely being in one of these pictures is an unflattering thing in itself. Certainly to anyone on the Left thats axiomatic. However, if you want to make a better case in order to convince others, these photos might not do it. Yes, some of the subjects are wearing sub-cultural signifiers that appear silly or outlandish to us, but not necessarily to anyone else. They could easily just see a guy with a beard wearing a Trump T-shirt and sunglasses as, well, just that. Or youthful Trump supporters holding amateurishly rendered cartoons on homemade placards as just poor artists. The fact the cartoons once decoded demonstrate a commitment to a brutal ideology is chilling when contrasted with the fresh faced appearance of their makers. Thats not the same as saying the photo is unflattering. The amateurism of their rendering could be interpreted as endearingly ernest.

The photographer Jeff Schwilk writes The photos included may depict the subjects looking ridiculous. It would be easy to dismiss them as fools harmlessly enacting a fantasy. But core white supremacists are as deadly serious today as they have been throughtout the countys history. Future oppressors are often viewed as bumbling idiots. But if we are too complacent, hindsight may show us to be the fools, blind to the threat (p. 47). These are excellent points and his stated intention was sound.There must have been photos that missed inclusion, that either through choice of subjects or composition could have unambiguously portrayed their subjects unflatteringly? There are some photos here that give food for thought in their juxtapositioning of content. Overall the photo section feels like Schwilks camera didnt quite match his honourable intentions. A respectable, slightly missed opportunity in that regard.

Despite the title, this is not in fact solely a photo essay. It contains written contributions that definitely add to the tomes worthiness. Schwilk writes movingly about his personal experiences tackling fascists from as early as the 90s and his own activism. Paul Streets article looks at a taxonomy of fascism and how the phenomenon occupies a Venn diagram with Trumpism. He also usefully deconstructs the myth of Trump as a working-class hero. His article is written in a lively, no-holds-barred-style with some wonderful labels and turns of phrase (Trumpenproletariat, Donito Trumpolini, Great Tangerine God) that rightly find a balance between sound analysis and no respect for his subject. Shane Burleys section charts the rise and fall of the hipster fascist Richard Spencer and delves into the (probably little known to those of us elsewhere) historical legalised racism that existed in Oregon. Tizz Bee also writes on Oregon with a specific focus on Portland. Bees most useful portions establish the nexus between fascists, cops and environmentally destructive businesses in that area. Lastly, there is also a visual glossary of fascist symbols that usefully explains some of the otherwise innocuous-seeming or obscure stuff worn by fascists.

On balance this book is a helpful explanation of whats going on in the America Trump wants. One of the first steps in dealing with an opponent is to understand who they are and this book does that. Not for the purpose of reasoning with them though. As Street explains The Trumpenvolk are impervious to rational persuasion. And this is the point: You dont reason with fascists. You organise against them and defeat them (p. 64). This is a message with universal applicability. Thats another reason this book is worth getting.

No Pasaran!

Related Link: https://awsm.nz/?p=6978
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
George Floyd: one death too many in the land of the free

Front page

Aλληλεγγύη στους 51 αντιφασίστες της Θεσσαλονίκης

No war on China

Women under lockdown all around the world

Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!

A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas

Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha

كل التضامن مع روج آفا

Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado

Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos

Corona  how are you?

La force des femmes change le monde

Suriyedeki Savaş Büyüyor

The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq

Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France

Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)

[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre

Chile: El oasis del caos

[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils

Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!

Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana

Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή  

[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago

Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια

Trump is Not the Main Problem

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2020 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]