September 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 102, September 2020 has just been posted on our site.

Contents:

Stuart Christie portrait

The Kate Sharpley Library and Stuart: an appreciation "It would have been easy for Stuart to play the role of hero and champion. He rejected that and any other idea of him being a leader, which shows the measure of the man."

Stuart Christie 1946-2020 Anarchist activist, writer and publisher by John Patten Without freedom there would be no equality and without equality no freedom, and without struggle there would be neither.

KSL Update Sept. 2020

Worth a Second Look No. 2. Re-reading Kuwasi Balagoons Anarchy Cant Fight Alone by Devin Hoff "Re-reading it still makes me feel like everything is possible and the revolution is just around the corner."

Berta Tubisman by Sergei Ovsiannikov. "This woman in her fifties evidently refused to confess to anything. Otherwise she would have received a death sentence." - Anatoly Dubovik

Prisoner 155: Simón Radowitzky by Agustín Comotto [Book review] by Richard Warren "As you sit out your pandemic isolation, pondering on the glaring inefficiencies of the state, the potential of local mutual aid, and the shape of the future, you could do worse than take a bit of inspiration from this impressive tale of one mans resistance, modesty and commitment to justice."

Barcelona 1936 by Hugo Dewar "They too were storming heaven  do you think they fought in vain"

Insulting the flag (1938) by André Prudhommeaux "every French person whose bond with the land of their birth is not made up exclusively of sordid jealousy and greed, is duty-bound to consider themselves a foreigner in their own country."