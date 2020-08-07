|
user preferences
New Events
Bolivia / Peru / Ecuador / Chile
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Bolivia / Peru / Ecuador / Chile | Indigenous struggles
No upcoming events.
LIMA: 20 ANNI DOPO TUPAC AMARU VIVE 04:55 Jun 25 0 comments
L'EUSKARA, la lingua degli "Indiani d'Europa" (i baschi) 00:06 May 23 0 comments
EUSKADI TA ASKATASUNA, una storia lunga sessanta anni 07:08 May 20 0 comments
NEWROZ 2016: FUOCHI DI LIBERTA' 05:32 Feb 27 2 comments
I guerrieri dimenticati 01:18 Nov 07 1 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Various anarchist organisations
Les classes opprimées se soulèvent contre le racisme et la discriminat... 0 comments
The Oppressed Classes Rise Up Against Racism and Discrimination 0 comments
همبستگی با ... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Bolivia / Peru / Ecuador / Chile Indigenous struggles
Solidariedade com a Luta do Povo Mapuche Aug 07 20
Solidaridad con la Lucha del Pueblo Mapuche Aug 06 20
Elementos para una izquierda anti-racista en Chile: la cuestión coloni... Jan 16 18
Solidarity with the Struggle of the Mapuche People
bolivia / peru / ecuador / chile | indigenous struggles | press release Thursday August 06, 2020 19:09 by Various anarchist organisations - Various
International Statement
We stand in solidarity with the struggle of the Mapuche people who are currently experiencing another episode of persecution and repression by the racist and co-lonial State of Chile. The State of Chile is aided by far-right groups and militias.
SOLIDARITY WITH THE STRUGGLE OF THE MAPUCHE PEOPLE
RACISM AND FASCISM HAVE TO BE BURIED TOGETHER WITH CAPITALISM AND PATRIARCHY! ALL OUR SUPPORT AND SOLIDARITY TO THE MAPUCHE PEOPLE WHO FIGHT AGAINST STATE AND POLICE VIOLENCE!
☆ Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira CAB (Brazil)
|
Front page
Women under lockdown all around the world
Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!
A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas
Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha
Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado
Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos
La force des femmes change le monde
The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq
Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France
Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)
[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre
[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain