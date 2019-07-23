|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
No upcoming events.
Learning from India: Political Parties, Alliances & Trade Union Organising for Counter-Power 05:37 Dec 31 0 comments
Reflexiones de un anarquista catalán sobre los sucesos en Venezuela 08:48 Jan 30 0 comments
Reinventando las identidades: historia, política y comunidad 16:44 Sep 29 0 comments
Dall'anno zero dell'Irpinia 03:03 Nov 28 0 comments
The "60's" Semi-Civil War Conditions In the U.S. (and elsewhere too!) With an Anarchistic Flavor 02:55 Jul 30 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Lucio Garofalo
La DaD (didattica a distanza) ha salvato la "baracca"? 0 comments
Un'esperienza maturata sul campo. Anzi, sul monitor... 0 comments
Una riflessione sincera sulla DaD 0 commentsRecent Articles about Italia / Svizzera Storia
A proposito del tema della violenza Jul 23 19
Falange Armata, Ultimo Atto Della Strategia Della Tensione? Dec 06 17
Livorno: Donne Contro - intervista a 10 donne anarchiche, marxiste e f... Jun 13 17
Carlo Giuliani, un ragazzo ribelle
italia / svizzera | storia | opinione / analisi Monday July 20, 2020 22:21 by Lucio Garofalo
19 anni or sono, il 20 luglio del 2001, Carlo Giuliani era solo un ragazzo di 23 anni. Era nato nel 1978, un anno di straordinari cambiamenti intervenuti nella società italiana, anzitutto sul fronte dei diritti e delle libertà civili e del costume...
Carlo Giuliani, un ragazzo ribelle
|
Front page
Women under lockdown all around the world
Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!
A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas
Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha
Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado
Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos
La force des femmes change le monde
The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq
Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France
Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)
[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre
[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain