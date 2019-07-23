user preferences

Storia

Carlo Giuliani, un ragazzo ribelle

category italia / svizzera | storia | opinione / analisi author Monday July 20, 2020 22:21author by Lucio Garofalo

19 anni or sono, il 20 luglio del 2001, Carlo Giuliani era solo un ragazzo di 23 anni. Era nato nel 1978, un anno di straordinari cambiamenti intervenuti nella società italiana, anzitutto sul fronte dei diritti e delle libertà civili e del costume...

Carlo Giuliani, un ragazzo ribelle

19 anni or sono, il 20 luglio del 2001, Carlo Giuliani era solo un ragazzo di 23 anni. Era nato nel 1978, un anno di straordinari cambiamenti intervenuti nella società italiana, anzitutto sul fronte dei diritti e delle libertà civili e del costume. Si pensi solo a due leggi di fondamentale rilievo storico promulgate in quell'anno: la legge 180 del 13 maggio 1978 (giusto per la cronaca, 4 giorni dopo gli omicidi, di matrice mafiosa e brigatista, del Compagno Peppino Impastato e del leader democristiano Aldo Moro), meglio nota come Legge Basaglia, che prese il nome da Franco Basaglia, il fondatore del movimento "Psichiatria Democratica" in Italia ed uno dei principali artefici di quella riforma psichiatrica che intervenne a legiferare su una materia assai delicata e controversa come gli "Accertamenti e trattamenti sanitari volontari e obbligatori" (in pratica, la Legge Basaglia abolì l'abominio incivile e disumano dei manicomi); la legge 194 del 22 maggio del 1978, che regolamentava la "interruzione volontaria di gravidanza". In altri termini, si trattò di due conquiste di civiltà giuridica e progresso della nostra società, su cui sarebbe opportuno avviare un percorso approfondito e serio per vagliare, accertare e monitorare limiti e criticità prodotte da un'applicazione distorta, scorretta e parziale dei succitati provvedimenti di carattere giuridico, che hanno legiferato su aspetti non insignificanti della vita civile del nostro Paese. In ogni caso, il 1978 costituì un anno eccezionale per svariate e molteplici ragioni storiche, politiche, culturali, per i preziosi rinnovamenti sorti nella sfera dei rapporti e delle consuetudini di vita in Italia, dopo un decennio più che vivace ed intenso, iniziato nel 1968 e segnato da vaste mobilitazioni e da contestazioni di massa, da accese rivendicazioni sul terreno politico e sociale, espresse in termini radicali da un movimento di lotta di origine generazionale, ma anche di classe, che non si era mai visto di tale entità e portata in Italia, un'ondata di rivolte studentesche e lotte operaie che investì diverse nazioni quali la Francia e la Germania su tutte. Dopo le sommosse giovanili insorte nel 1968 e nel 1977, l'apice e, nel contempo, l'inizio del declino e del riflusso storico e politico-culturale della società italiana, coincisero proprio nel 1978. Da quel momento "debuttarono" gli anni del disimpegno civile, del ripiegamento individuale nella sfera esistenziale del privato, del cosiddetto "edonismo reaganiano": gli anni Ottanta. Sorvolo sul periodo, che ha registrato una successione di mode e fenomeni socio-culturali più futili e frivoli, all'insegna del conformismo esistenziale e del consumismo di massa. Bisognerà attendere proprio la fine degli anni Novanta e l'inizio del 2000 (direi fino al luglio del 2001, o 2002, con il Social Forum di Firenze), per assistere ad una nuova ondata di lotte, di proteste e proposte messe in campo da imponenti movimenti di impronta sociale e politica di massa, ossia il "Popolo di Seattle", meglio noto come "movimento no-global", poi ribattezzato "movimento dei movimenti". All'indomani dei luttuosi avvenimenti del luglio 2001, durante il G8 di Genova, con l'assassinio del giovane Carlo Giuliani (il 20 luglio di 19 anni fa), le botte e le violenze di piazza da parte delle forze dell'ordine, i massacri di stampo cileno nella Scuola Diaz, la notte del 21 luglio, con l'irruzione dei Reparti mobili della Polizia di Stato e il supporto operativo dei Carabinieri, gli atti di tortura subiti da vari manifestanti nella caserma di Bolzaneto, dopo tutto ciò, temo che le passioni civili e politiche di tanti si spensero assieme alla vita di Carlo ed alle speranze dei numerosi attivisti e simpatizzanti del movimento, provenienti da diverse nazioni, per dar vita ad una grandiosa, irripetibile esperienza politica e civile di massa. L'ultima alla quale io mi convinsi ad aderire ed avallare senza esitazioni, né indugi, con risoluto, sincero entusiasmo giovanile, con il bagaglio delle passioni e dei valori ideali condivisi da vaste moltitudini di ribelli.

Lucio Garofalo

