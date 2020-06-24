|

Women under lockdown all around the world
international | gender | feature Wednesday June 24, 2020 00:37 by Various anarchist organizations
International statement from various anarchist organizations - some being members of the Anarkismo network - about the situation of women in this global health crisis of capitalism.
Sexist violence has increased with the world under lockdown. Away from our families and friends, us female victims of abusers, often our significant others, have been trapped in an infernal situation. The initiatives imposed by multiple governments worldwide to stop domestic violence have been ineffective, and the issue, far from lessening, has been increasing! Lockdown prevents female victims of domestic abuse from abandoning their homes and obtaining help from outside, mainly because they cannot place calls while sharing the same space as their abusers. The increase in femicides has been a reality both in Latin America and elsewhere. Street harassment, on the other hand, was not put under lockdown! Although streets are empty, mandatory confinement did not limit or put a stop to sexist and sexual assaults in public and open places, quite the contrary. With or without a protective mask on, shopping for groceries, visiting the doctor, or going to work, have become ideal activities for sexual offenders to approach, harm, and harass women.

