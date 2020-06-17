user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

North America / Mexico

img20200605wa0053.jpg 07 Jun La Lucha Negra Contra La Violencia Racial

more >>

Upcoming Events

North America / Mexico | Migration / racism

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Migration / racism

textRacism a disease of antogonistic class relation 22:52 Jun 07 0 comments

textThe Murder of George Floyd Is Normal in an Abnormal Society 23:29 Jun 03 0 comments

textThe Vilification of Jeremy Corbyn 19:26 Dec 12 0 comments

textThe liberal roots of Islamophobia 17:30 Mar 06 0 comments

textGerman newspaper apologises for publishing false allegations of Cologne-style New Year sex assaults ... 20:51 Feb 15 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Some people active in Haringey Solidarity Group
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about North America / Mexico Migration / racism

همبستگی با  ... Jun 17 20 by Various anarchist organisations

التضامن مع  ... Jun 17 20 by Various anarchist organisations

L'Incendio Furioso degli Stati Uniti Jun 16 20 by Wayne Price

Solidarity with BLM and Bristol

category north america / mexico | migration / racism | press release author Tuesday June 23, 2020 21:56author by Some people active in Haringey Solidarity Group Report this post to the editors

Direct action is the means of creating a new consciousness, a means of self-liberation from the chains placed around our minds, emotions and spirits by hierarchy and oppression.
5568.jpg

We need to fight to abolish capitalism and the state, and have a fundamental systematic change to be in collective control of our own lives
 
After many nights of demonstrations and revolts in the America due to the killing of George Floyd, president Trump, from a bunker in the White House, announced that he would designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. Trump seeks to frame a spontaneous and manifold movement as an organization, not only assigning it an ideology but also a functionality that is hierarchical and in consonance with state logic.
 
Once again, terrorism is used as an alibi for the criminalization of wide sectors of our collective struggle, which at the same time completely exceed anti-fascism. But beyond denouncing and fighting against the repressive advance that this signifies, its necessary to reject the polarization that is sought to be introduced at the heart of the struggle.
 
Also here in the UK people have been standing and kneeling in solidarity with demonstrators in America. 

There have been Black Lives Matter anti-racism protests all over the UK (and globally), not just massive ones in the centre of many major cities but many hundreds of very localised protests involving hundreds of thousands of people. In Haringey alone in the last few weeks black and white residents and campaigners have held over 25 protests ranging from 'take the knee' gatherings in local streets, to a number of larger BLM events in parks often attracting hundreds of people, to a 2,000-strong kids walk against racism organised by parents. This massive grassroots upsurge of anger and solidarity is exposing and demanding an end to widespread institutional racism and forcing the authorities onto the defensive everywhere.

But in the UK the working classes and BAME communities have been suffering for years under austerity, the brutality of police, discrimination, inequality, homelessness, cuts and suspensions of benefits, and more. All these widen the gap between rich and poor. Poorer people shouldnt tolerate anymore. We need some serious changes  and we need more than just demonstrations, which the state can easily deal with. Likewise petitions, lobbying and MPs debating racism in parliament have changed nothing.  Because of this people have no choice but to take matters into their own hands and bring about change through things like, amongst others, direct action. We in HSG support and offer our solidarity to people in UK who use direct action and direct democracy as ways to resolve all our problems rather than relying on political parties and the failed bureaucratic parliamentary system.
 
While reformists advocate the ballot box and the liberals have their lobbying and their letter writing, bureaucrats claim to work through the proper channels and leftists have their vanguard parties we as anarchists, libertarians, radical socialist, have always supported direct action as a way to bring about change.
 
Direct action, for example, like pulling down the hated statue in Bristol. There was a campaign which for years tried peaceful and establishment ways to remove the statue  all to no effect. By using direct action, the images went viral around the world and now removal of racist heros is happening all over. If the State really listened to us and cared what was being said these statues would have been removed years ago. They didnt, so people decided to take things into their own hands.
 
This shows that we dont need to beg the state for our rights but organising together, without relying on the state, we can address and solve our problems here and now.
 
Direct action is the means of creating a new consciousness, a means of self-liberation from the chains placed around our minds, emotions and spirits by hierarchy and oppression.
 
From some people active in Haringey Solidarity Group

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
George Floyd: one death too many in the land of the free

Front page

Women under lockdown all around the world

Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!

A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas

Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha

كل التضامن مع روج آفا

Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado

Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos

Corona  how are you?

La force des femmes change le monde

Suriyedeki Savaş Büyüyor

The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq

Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France

Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)

[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre

Chile: El oasis del caos

[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils

Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!

Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana

Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή  

[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago

Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια

Trump is Not the Main Problem

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2020 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]