Solidarity with BLM and Bristol
north america / mexico | migration / racism | press release Tuesday June 23, 2020 21:56 by Some people active in Haringey Solidarity Group
Direct action is the means of creating a new consciousness, a means of self-liberation from the chains placed around our minds, emotions and spirits by hierarchy and oppression.
We need to fight to abolish capitalism and the state, and have a fundamental systematic change to be in collective control of our own lives
