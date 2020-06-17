user preferences

همبستگی با مبارزه مردم آمریکای شمالی

category north america / mexico | migration / racism | press release author Wednesday June 17, 2020 04:25author by Various anarchist organisations Report this post to the editors

همبستگی با مبارزه مردم آمریکای شمالی  پشتیبانی همگانه با سازمانهای آنارشیستی در آمریکا

83068342_274092437044453_6217755465007235072_n173x200.jpg

ما قتل ناجوانمردانه و بزدلانه جورج فلوید بدست افسران پلیس مینیاپولیس که عمل نژادپرستانه دیگری در قلب قدرت امپریالیستی جهان بود را محکوم میکنیم. این رویداد به تعداد بیشماری از جنایات به جامعه رنگین پوستان و آفریقایی تباران در ایالات متحده افزوده است که از روزگار برده داری ادامه یافته و هنوز متوقف نشده است. در زمان دولت اوباما، ده ها جوانان سیاه پوست به قتل رسیدند که یادآور زمانه های نژادپرستانه در دهه های ۱۹۵۰ و ۱۹۶۰ میلادی است

پاسخ به این جنایات قیامی سریع و سازمان یافته سیاه پوستان در سراسر کشور بود مانند این لحظه است که جنبش های اعتراضی بزرگی در حال توسعه است که نشان میدهد که مردم از خشونت و مصونیت پلیس خسته و خشمگین اند. یک ایستگاه پلیس مینیاپولیس توسط معترضین آتش گرفت و بر از اتومبیل های پلیس مورد حمله قرار گرفتند. اقدام عملی سلاحی برای مقاومت و مبارزه است که در شهرهای مختلف با درگیری میان معترضین و پلیس متکثر شده است. بگونه ای که حتی دونالد ترامپ به ارتش خود دستور داد که کنترل خیابان ها را بدست بگیرند و در ۲۵ شهر حکومت نظامی اعلام شد

نژاد پرستی یک عنصر ساختاری در جامعه سرمایه داری، به ویژه در جامعه سرمایه داری آمریکای شمالی، است که متاسفانه هنوز ریشه کن نشده است. اما مقاومت و روحیه مبارزه گرایانه مردم رنگین پوست و فقیر در پاسخ برخاسته است. به همچنین، ترامپ آنارشیستها و فعالان ضد فاشیستی را متهم به تحریک شورش کرد ولی این جنبش شورش عمومی است که هزاران هزار از مردمی که در این اعتراضات شرکت کردند آنارشیست نیستند و به هیچ جریان سیاسی تعلق ندارند. مانند همیشه حوزه های قدرت سعی درا یافتن کسانی هستند که مسئولیت این اعتراض خودجوش را بر گردن آنان اندازند تا بروند های ساختاری زیر سوال نرود و مردم به این نتیجه نرسند که این دولت نژادپرست، مردسالار و سرمایه داری که بر طبقات جامعه مردمی ستم می ورزد و آنها را می کشد عامل واقعی این شورش هاست

نژادپرستی باید با کاپیتالیسم از بین برود همه پشتیبانی و همبستگی ما با مردم آمریکای شمالی که در حال مبارزه با پلیس و خشونت و ظلم حکومت هستند

تنها با همبستگی و کمک های متقابلانه به امکان مقاومت را میدهد

همه پشتیبانی ما با جوامع سیاه پوست در مبارزه! همه پشتیبانی ما با هم قطاران آنارشیست ما در آمریکای شمالی
زنده باد آنارشیسم! زنده باد آزادی
پیروزی با کسانی است که مبارزه میکنند

☆ Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira  CAB
☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya  FAU
☆ Federación Anarquista Rosario  FAR (Argentina)
☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba  OAC (Argentina)
☆ Federación Anarquista Santiago  FAS (Chile)
☆ Vía Libre (Colombia)
☆ Union Communiste Libertaire (France)
☆ Embat - Organització Libertària de Catalunya
☆ Alternativa Libertaria  AL/fdca (Italy)
☆ Die Plattform - Anarchakommunistische Organisation (Germany)
☆ Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet  DAF (Turkey)
☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire  OSL (Switzerland)
☆ Libertaere Aktion (Switzerland)
☆ Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - MACG (Australia)
☆ Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement - AWSM (Aotearoa / New Zealand)
☆ Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front - ZACF (South Africa)
☆ Anarchist Unión of Afghanistan and Iran - AUAI ☆ Manifesto (Greece)

Related Link: https://asranarshism.com/1399/03/27/solidarity-with-the-struggle-of-north-american-people/
