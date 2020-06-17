|
North America / Mexico | Migration / racism
|
همبستگی با مبارزه مردم آمریکای شمالی
north america / mexico | migration / racism | press release Wednesday June 17, 2020 04:25 by Various anarchist organisations
ما قتل ناجوانمردانه و بزدلانه جورج فلوید بدست افسران پلیس مینیاپولیس که عمل نژادپرستانه دیگری در قلب قدرت امپریالیستی جهان بود را محکوم میکنیم. این رویداد به تعداد بیشماری از جنایات به جامعه رنگین پوستان و آفریقایی تباران در ایالات متحده افزوده است که از روزگار برده داری ادامه یافته و هنوز متوقف نشده است. در زمان دولت اوباما، ده ها جوانان سیاه پوست به قتل رسیدند که یادآور زمانه های نژادپرستانه در دهه های ۱۹۵۰ و ۱۹۶۰ میلادی است
☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya FAU
☆ Federación Anarquista Rosario FAR (Argentina)
☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba OAC (Argentina)
☆ Federación Anarquista Santiago FAS (Chile)
☆ Vía Libre (Colombia)
☆ Union Communiste Libertaire (France)
☆ Embat - Organització Libertària de Catalunya
☆ Alternativa Libertaria AL/fdca (Italy)
☆ Die Plattform - Anarchakommunistische Organisation (Germany)
☆ Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet DAF (Turkey)
☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire OSL (Switzerland)
☆ Libertaere Aktion (Switzerland)
☆ Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - MACG (Australia)
☆ Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement - AWSM (Aotearoa / New Zealand)
☆ Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front - ZACF (South Africa)
☆ Anarchist Unión of Afghanistan and Iran - AUAI ☆ Manifesto (Greece)
|
