For the Popular Classes of the World, Pandemic, Crisis, All Times Are ... 0 comments
التضامن مع نضال الشعوب في امريكا الشمالية
north america / mexico | migration / racism | press release Wednesday June 17, 2020 03:55 by Various anarchist organisations
نحن نرفض القتل الجبان لجورج فلويد على أيدي ضباط شرطة مينيابوليس ، وهو عمل عنصري آخر في قلب قوة إمبريالية عالمية. تمت إضافة هذا الحدث إلى عدد لا يحصى من حالات قتل الاعراق والسكان المنحدرين من أصل أفريقي في الولايات المتحدة ، والذي استمر منذ أيام العبودية ولم يتوقف بعد. خلال حكومة أوباما ، كان هناك العشرات من جرائم قتل الشبان السود ، والتي تذكرنا بالأيام العنصرية المماثلة في الخمسينيات والستينيات
☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya FAU
☆ Federación Anarquista Rosario FAR (Argentina)
☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba OAC (Argentina)
☆ Federación Anarquista Santiago FAS (Chile)
☆ Vía Libre (Colombia)
☆ Union Communiste Libertaire (Francia)
☆ Embat - Organització Libertària de Catalunya
☆ Alternativa Libertaria AL/fdca (Italia)
☆ Die Plattform - Anarchakommunistische Organisation (Alemania)
☆ Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet DAF (Turquía)
☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire OSL (Suiza)
☆ Libertaere Aktion (Suiza)
☆ Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - MACG (Australia)
☆ Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement - AWSM (Aotearoa / Nueva Zelanda)
☆ Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front - ZACF (Sudáfrica)
☆ Anarchist Unión of Afghanistan and Iran - AUAI
☆ Manifesto (Grecia)
