Αλληλεγγύη με το λαό της Βόρειας Αμερικής

category Βόρεια Αμερική / Μεξικό | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Friday June 05, 2020 20:39author by Dmitri - 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group Report this post to the editors

Όλη μας η υποστήριξη στους αναρχικούς των ΗΠΑ

Ο ρατσισμός αποτελεί δομικό στοιχείο της καπιταλιστικής κοινωνίας και ειδικά του βορειοαμερικάνικου καπιταλισμού, είναι δυστυχώς άθικτος, όμως αυτή τη στιγμή αναπτύσσεται ένα πνεύμα αντίστασης και αγώνα από τους μαύρους και τους φτωχούς.
photo_20200601_142349.jpg

Αλληλεγγύη με το λαό της Βόρειας Αμερικής

Όλη μας η υποστήριξη στις αναρχικές οργανώσεις των ΗΠΑ

Αποδοκιμάζουμε την ποταπή δολοφονία του Τζορτζ Φλόιντ στα χέρια των αστυνομικών της Μινεάπολης, μια άλλη ρατσιστική πράξη στην καρδιά μιας παγκόσμιας ιμπεριαλιστικής δύναμης. Το γεγονός αυτό προστίθεται στον χωρίς τέλος αριθμό δολοφονιών μαύρων και μελών του αφρο-αμερικανικού πληθυσμού των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, που διαιωνίζεται από την εποχή της δουλείας και δεν έχει ακόμα σταματήσει. Κατά τη διάρκεια της διακυβέρνησης Ομπάμα σημειώθηκαν δεκάδες δολοφονίες νέων μαύρων, πράγμα που θυμίζει παρόμοιες ρατσιστικές επιθέσεις κατά τη διάρκεια των δεκαετιών του '50 και του '60.

Η απάντηση τότε ήταν μια γρήγορη και οργανωμένη έκρηξη της εξέλιξης του μαύρου κινήματος σε όλη τη χώρα, παρόμοια με την τωρινή στιγμή κατά την οποία αναπτύσσεται ένα τεράστιο κίνημα διαμαρτυρίας, κάτι που δείχνει ότι οι άνθρωποι δεν ανέχονται πλέον τη βία και την ατιμωρησία της αστυνομίας. Το κτίριο ενός αστυνομικού τμήματος της Μινεάπολης κάηκε από διαδηλωτές, ενώ κάποια περιπολικά δέχτηκαν επιθέσεις.

Η άμεση δράση είναι ένα όπλο αντίστασης, μια μέθοδος δράσης που εξαπλώθηκε σε διάφορες πόλεις με συγκρούσεις μεταξύ διαδηλωτών και αστυνομικών, ενώ ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ διέταξε τον στρατό να βγει στους δρόμους και επιβλήθηκε απαγόρευση της κυκλοφορίας σε 25 πόλεις.

Ο ρατσισμός, που αποτελεί δομικό στοιχείο της καπιταλιστικής κοινωνίας και ειδικά του βορειοαμερικάνικου καπιταλισμού, είναι δυστυχώς άθικτος, όμως αυτή τη στιγμή αναπτύσσεται ένα πνεύμα αντίστασης και αγώνα από τους μαύρους και τους φτωχούς.

Ο Τραμπ κατηγορεί, επίσης, τους αναρχικούς και αντιφασίστες αγωνιστές ότι είναι αυτοί που υποκινούν τις εξεγέρσεις. Αυτό το κίνημα είναι μια λαϊκή εξέγερση και σε αυτήν συμμετέχουν χιλιάδες άνθρωποι που δεν είναι αναρχικοί και δεν δηλώνουν ότι ανήκουν σε οποιοδήποτε πολιτικό ρεύμα. Αλλά, όπως πάντα, οι σφαίρες εξουσίας προσπαθούν να βρουν κάποιους να κατηγορήσουν, έτσι ώστε να μην θιχτούν τα δομικά ζητήματα και να μην καταδειχθεί ότι το ρατσιστικό, πατριαρχικό και καπιταλιστικό Κράτος που καταπιέζει και σκοτώνει τις λαϊκές τάξεις είναι ο πραγματικός υποκινητής των εξεγέρσεων.

Ο ΡΑΤΣΙΣΜΟΣ ΘΑ ΘΑΦΤΕΙ ΜΑΖΙ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΚΑΠΙΤΑΛΙΣΜΟ. ΟΛΗ ΜΑΣ Η ΥΠΟΣΤΗΡΙΞΗ ΚΑΙ Η ΑΛΛΗΛΕΓΓΥΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΒΟΡΕΙΟΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΙΚΟ ΛΑΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΓΩΝΙΖΕΤΑΙ ΕΝΑΝΤΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΗ ΚΑΙ ΚΡΑΤΙΚΗ ΒΙΑ

Μόνο η αλληλεγγύη και η αλληλοβοήθεια θα μας επιτρέψουν να αντισταθούμε.

ΟΛΗ ΜΑΣ Η ΥΠΟΣΤΗΡΙΞΗ ΣΤΙΣ ΚΟΙΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΜΑΥΡΩΝ ΠΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΣΤΕΚΟΝΤΑΙ!

ΟΛΗ ΜΑΣ Η ΥΠΟΣΤΗΡΙΞΗ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΒΟΡΕΙΟΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΟΥΣ ΑΝΑΡΧΙΚΟΥΣ ΑΔΕΛΦΟΥΣ ΜΑΣ!

ΠΡΟΣ ΤΟΝ ΣΟΣΙΑΛΙΣΜΟ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ

ΝΙΚΗ ΑΥΤΩΝ ΠΟΥ ΑΓΩΝΙΖΟΝΤΑΙ!

Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira  CAB (Βραζιλία)
☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya  FAU (Ουρουγουάη)
☆ Federación Anarquista Rosario  FAR (Αργεντινή)
☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba  OAC (Αργεντινή)
☆ Federación Anarquista Santiago  FAS (Χιλή)
☆ Vía Libre (Κολομβία)
☆ Union Communiste Libertaire Γαλλία)
☆ Embat - Organització Libertària de Catalunya (Καταλωνία)
☆ Alternativa Libertaria  AL/fdca (Ιταλία)
☆ Die Plattform - Anarchakommunistische Organisation (Γερμανία)
☆ Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet  DAF (Τουρκία)
☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire  OSL (Ελβετία)
☆ Libertaere Aktion (Ελβετία)
☆ Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - MACG (Αυστραλία)
☆ Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement - AWSM (Aotearoa / Νέα Ζηλανδία)
☆ Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front - ZACF (Νότια Αφρική)
☆ Anarchist Unión of Afghanistan and Iran - AUAI
☆ Manifesto (Ελλάδα)

