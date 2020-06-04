|
Αλληλεγγύη με το λαό της Βόρειας Αμερικής
Βόρεια Αμερική / Μεξικό | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Friday June 05, 2020 20:39 by Dmitri - 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group
Όλη μας η υποστήριξη στους αναρχικούς των ΗΠΑ
Ο ρατσισμός αποτελεί δομικό στοιχείο της καπιταλιστικής κοινωνίας και ειδικά του βορειοαμερικάνικου καπιταλισμού, είναι δυστυχώς άθικτος, όμως αυτή τη στιγμή αναπτύσσεται ένα πνεύμα αντίστασης και αγώνα από τους μαύρους και τους φτωχούς.
Αλληλεγγύη με το λαό της Βόρειας Αμερικής
