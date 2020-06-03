Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!

All Support to Anarchist Organizations of USA

Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!

We repudiate the cowardly murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapoliss police officers, another racist act in the heart of a world imperialist power. This event is added to the countless number of killings of people of colour and the Afro-descendent population in the United States which has been perpetuated since the days of slavery and hasnt yet stopped.

Racism, a structural element in capitalist society, especially in North American capitalism, is unfortunately intact, but resistance and fighting spirit from people of color and poor people arises in response. Only solidarity and mutual aid will allow us to resist.



Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People! All Support to Anarchist Organizations of USA

We repudiate the cowardly murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapoliss police officers, another racist act in the heart of a world imperialist power. This event is added to the countless number of killings of people of colour and the Afro-descendent population in the United States which has been perpetuated since the days of slavery and hasnt yet stopped. During Obamas government there were dozens of murders of young blacks, which recalls similar racist times of the 1950s and 60s.

The answer was a fast and organized upsurge of the black movement far and wide across the country, similar to this moment in which a huge protest movement is developing, revealing that people are sick of police violence and impunity. A Minneapolis police station was burned by protestors and some police cars were attacked. Direct action is a weapon of resistance, something which multiplied across various cities with clashes between protestors and police officers, even Donald Trump ordered the Army to take the streets and curfews were decreed in 25 cities.

Racism, a structural element in capitalist society, especially in North American capitalism, is unfortunately intact, but resistance and fighting spirit from people of color and poor people arises in response. But Trump also accuses anarchists and antifascist activists of being the instigators of the riots. This movement is a popular revolt, the dozens of thousands of people who participate are not anarchists or do not claim to belong to any political current, but as always the spheres of power try to find those responsible to blame, so as not to question structural issues and conclude that the racist, patriarchal and capitalist State that oppresses and kills the popular classes is the actual instigator of the revolts.

RACISM HAS TO BE BURIED TOGETHER WITH CAPITALISM. ALL OUR SUPPORT AND SOLIDARITY WITH NORTH AMERICAN PEOPLE WHO ARE FIGHTING AGAINST POLICE AND STATE VIOLENCE AND ABUSES.

Only solidarity and mutual aid will allow us to resist.