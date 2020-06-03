|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
North America / Mexico | Migration / racism
No upcoming events.
The Vilification of Jeremy Corbyn 19:26 Dec 12 0 comments
The liberal roots of Islamophobia 17:30 Mar 06 0 comments
German newspaper apologises for publishing false allegations of Cologne-style New Year sex assaults ... 20:51 Feb 15 0 comments
Racism: the achilles heel of middle class liberalism 04:50 Jan 15 0 comments
Empujarlos al mar 18:20 May 05 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Various anarchist organisations
For the Popular Classes of the World, Pandemic, Crisis, All Times Are ... 0 commentsRecent Articles about North America / Mexico Migration / racism
Solidaridad con la Lucha del Pueblo Norteamericano! Jun 03 20
Solidarité avec la Lutte du Peuple Nord-Américain! Jun 03 20
Solidarität mit den Sozialen Kämpfen in Nordamerika! Jun 03 20
Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!
north america / mexico | migration / racism | feature Wednesday June 03, 2020 03:59 by Various anarchist organisations
All Support to Anarchist Organizations of USA
We repudiate the cowardly murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapoliss police officers, another racist act in the heart of a world imperialist power. This event is added to the countless number of killings of people of colour and the Afro-descendent population in the United States which has been perpetuated since the days of slavery and hasnt yet stopped.
Racism, a structural element in capitalist society, especially in North American capitalism, is unfortunately intact, but resistance and fighting spirit from people of color and poor people arises in response. Only solidarity and mutual aid will allow us to resist.
[Français] [Deutsch] [Italiano] [Castellano]
Solidarity with the Struggle of North American People!
All Support to Anarchist Organizations of USA
The answer was a fast and organized upsurge of the black movement far and wide across the country, similar to this moment in which a huge protest movement is developing, revealing that people are sick of police violence and impunity. A Minneapolis police station was burned by protestors and some police cars were attacked. Direct action is a weapon of resistance, something which multiplied across various cities with clashes between protestors and police officers, even Donald Trump ordered the Army to take the streets and curfews were decreed in 25 cities.
Racism, a structural element in capitalist society, especially in North American capitalism, is unfortunately intact, but resistance and fighting spirit from people of color and poor people arises in response. But Trump also accuses anarchists and antifascist activists of being the instigators of the riots. This movement is a popular revolt, the dozens of thousands of people who participate are not anarchists or do not claim to belong to any political current, but as always the spheres of power try to find those responsible to blame, so as not to question structural issues and conclude that the racist, patriarchal and capitalist State that oppresses and kills the popular classes is the actual instigator of the revolts.
RACISM HAS TO BE BURIED TOGETHER WITH CAPITALISM. ALL OUR SUPPORT AND SOLIDARITY WITH NORTH AMERICAN PEOPLE WHO ARE FIGHTING AGAINST POLICE AND STATE VIOLENCE AND ABUSES.
Only solidarity and mutual aid will allow us to resist.
ALL SUPPORT TO BLACK COMMUNITIES IN RESISTANCE!
ALL OUR SUPPORT TO OUR NORTH AMERICAN ANARCHIST PEERS!
LONG LIVE ANARCHISM, LONG LIVE FREEDOM!
VICTORY TO THOSE WHO FIGHT!
|
Front page
A libertarian socialist view of the capitalist and health crisis in the Americas
Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha
Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado
Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos
La force des femmes change le monde
The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq
Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France
Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)
[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre
[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad